Lady Patriots leaning on experience

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley. Homewood Volleyball Gretchen Kellen (17) hits during a match last fall. She is one of two seniors for the Patriots.

Cynthia Padgett is eager to see which dynamic prevails.

The Homewood High School volleyball team has quite a bit of youth, with only two seniors on the 2019 roster. But there’s plenty of experience among the group since many of the sophomore and juniors have played since they were freshmen.

“They’re still a young team but they’re definitely more experienced,” said Padgett, who enters her first season as head coach after serving as an assistant the last two years. “It’ll be interesting which side wins, experience versus youth, which one wins out.”

If the summer was any indication, Padgett is hopeful the team’s collective experience will shine through this fall and allow the Lady Patriots to put together a strong campaign.

“If they will continue to coach themselves and be open to being coached by me, they’ll be very successful,” she said.

Padgett accepted the head coaching position after Krimson Revis, a Homewood alum who was the head coach for two seasons, stepped down and took over the middle school program. Taking over a group of players already deeply familiar with one another has helped ease Padgett’s transition.

“It’s been going great,” Padgett said. “I love the girls on this team. Then the fact that we have so many girls that played together last year, we were able to start off with a chemistry, which is a really nice thing to have.”

Last fall, Homewood advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 6A North Super Regional, just one win shy of qualifying for the state tournament. With Alejandra Loo being the only starting player to graduate, there is reason to believe the Lady Patriots can at least replicate that result.

“We have talked about that our goal needs to be getting further than we did last year, but we haven’t put a specific word or name on what that goal is,” Padgett said.

Getting further than last year would be a return to the state tournament, where Homewood last made an appearance in 2009. The Lady Patriots will rely on the leadership of their two seniors, Gretchen Kellen and Kassidy Schnoer, to help them get there.

Kellen and Schnoer are both leaders in their own manner, Kellen with a nurturing style and Schnoer more of a leader by example. Padgett compared Kellen to the leader of a wolfpack, in which the strongest wolf leads and guides from the back of the pack.

“She embraces the fact that she can be a leader,” Padgett said of Kellen.

Padgett also lauded Schnoer’s development, noting that she has worked hard to develop her game and improve her fitness level.

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley. Homewood Volleyball Emma Johnson will be Homewood’s libero for the third straight season.

Homewood has been forced to rely on a few freshmen to provide major contributions each of the last two years, but that has paid dividends. Now, the Lady Patriots have a varsity roster consisting exclusively of sophomores, juniors and seniors.

Kellen and Schnoer will serve as the team’s primary outside hitters. Both are capable of playing on the right or left side, with Padgett saying Schnoer’s height allows Homewood to position her across from the opposition’s most powerful hitter.

As far as juniors go, twins Abby and Jane Wilson are back and will contribute greatly. Abby Wilson will be the team’s go-to setter once again, while Jane Wilson is a defensive specialist that will provide quality play on the back row.

“Jane has really gained this confidence that shows on the court, and it’s really contagious,” Padgett said. “Abby’s the same way…I see her confidence in directing and being the general on the court.”

Alex Hershbine is a left-side hitter with a “killer instinct,” as Padgett recalled Hershbine serving Homewood to a win after being down eight set points last year. Emmalee Floyd has returned after missing last year due to injury and gives the Lady Patriots versatility. Xeo Jenkins plays in the middle and moves up from the junior varsity team a year ago.

Emma Johnson is another junior with plenty of playing time under her belt. She will handle the libero position for the third straight year.

“No matter where I tell her to play on the back row, she goes and plays well,” Padgett said.

Three sophomores played last year, with Olivia Brown, Mackenzie Yoakum and Haley Callaham all contributing. Brown is a middle hitter with nearly unlimited potential.

“Last year, she was good,” Padgett said. “This year, she’s really good.”

Yoakum is a right-side hitter, while Callaham is moving to defense after setting last fall. Lily Janas is a middle hitter moving up from the JV ranks.

The Lady Patriots will compete against Shades Valley and Huffman, as they aim to claim the Area 10 crown. But Homewood will also challenge itself, playing against the likes of Mountain Brook and in a tournament hosted by 5A power Jasper.

“I know the girls are looking forward to playing some of the schools outside of our 6A competition,” Padgett said.