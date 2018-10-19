Lady Patriots embracing ‘completely different team’

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Zoe Watts (34) is Homewood’s top returner. The new-look Lady Patriots will look to her to lead the way, as she will be a “big focal point” this season, according to head coach Jazmine Powers.

High school basketball fans won’t recognize the Homewood High School girls basketball team this winter.

Over the last four years, an immensely talented nucleus won two state championships and appeared in a third. Now, all but three contributors to those teams are gone after the graduation of the likes of Hannah Barber, Tori Webb, Lia Roberson and several other key players.

Jazmine Powers inherited a team last season loaded with experience and unparalleled success. The Lady Patriots advanced to the Class 6A Northeast Regional Final and finished with a 25-10 overall record.

“You come in with seven seniors, you’re young and new, you don’t have a whole lot of time for them to get to know you and you get to know them, but at the same time, you get to develop those relationships,” said Powers, who enters her second year as the head coach.

Powers said the teams of the past few seasons “definitely left a legacy and an impact” that will prove fruitful for the future of the program.

“It’ll always mean a lot,” she said. “Those girls came in here and did stuff that a lot of teams never do. It’s good for Homewood, the community, the school, our program.”

While a handful of the younger players dressed for the regional games last year, there’s nothing like getting thrown into action. That will happen from the outset this season. Zoe Watts, a valuable post presence for the Lady Patriots the past two years, is the team’s top returner. Maya Maxwell is the other Homewood senior and Kassidy Schnoer provided valuable minutes last season.

Beyond that, they’re all new faces. But that won’t change how Powers goes about things.

“It’s a completely different team,” she said. “One thing that I do know is it will be the same process we had last year. I wanted those girls to know we had to work for everything. It wasn’t strictly going to be about talent.”

Powers said Watts may play some small forward this year, along with her already-proven ability to play in the paint. Watts has incorporated an improved 3-point shot and driving capability to her game.

“Zoe’s going to be a big focal point,” Powers said. “She can score the ball and defend and she’s going to be a big part of what we do.”

It has also been emphasized to Watts and Maxwell how important their leadership will be, especially given that they’ve been able to take a backseat with so many seniors last year. Watts, in particular, has taken the responsibility in stride so far.

“Her showing up, her attitude, how hard she works in the weight room or in conditioning, those young girls see that and it’s making a difference on our team for sure,” Powers said.

Among the players getting their first crack at big minutes with varsity this season, Brinley Cassell will occupy one of the guard spots for the Lady Patriots. Powers called Cassell a player that has a “ton of potential.”

Anna Grace Gibbons is a “hard-nosed” guard that brings toughness to the team, while Kate Schumann will get plenty of minutes as a forward. Emma Blackmon is a versatile guard that has progressed throughout the summer, according to Powers. Several others will have a chance to carve out roles for the Lady Patriots.

Powers said Homewood showed great progress throughout the summer and plans to continue its up-tempo style of play. There will be growing pains, but she believes in the group she has.

“My goal is as the season progresses, that we get better and better each game,” she said. “We’re just striving to get better each day. By area time, we’ll be able to be very competitive in our area.”

The Lady Patriots begin their season Nov. 8 at Mountain Brook.