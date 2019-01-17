Key scorer Zoe Watts embraces leadership role

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley. Zoe Watts (34) shoots during a game against Oak Mountain on Nov. 13. Watts is a homeschooled student taking advantage of the “Tim Tebow rule.”

Zoe Watts is the poster child of the ‘Tim Tebow rule,’ the rule that allows homeschooled student-athletes to participate in athletics at the high school in which they are zoned.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association adopted the legislation ahead of the 2016-17 school year and Watts, a lifelong Homewood resident, jumped at the chance to join the high school basketball team.

“Right as it started coming into play, [my mom and I] were both really excited about it,” Watts said.

Watts, a sophomore at the time, joined a Homewood High School girls basketball program at the peak of its powers, fresh off back-to-back state final appearances.

“At first, it was hard to fit in, because I wasn’t sure if I was going to be accepted or not, being the homeschooler coming in,” she said. “Everybody’s used to each other and they have that chemistry.”

Watts credited point guard Hannah Barber, who is now playing at Alabama, for helping with her assimilation into the Lady Patriots program. Watts carved out a bench role for a team that went on to win the state title.

Homewood’s streak of finals appearances came to an end last year, but the team still advanced to the Class 6A Northeast Regional. Watts, a 6-foot forward, became a starter on that team and made more of an on-court impact.

But even that was nothing compared to the situation this winter. Most of the core of those championship teams, even several bench players, graduated following last season. In the summer, Watts found herself as the clear-cut leader of an extremely inexperienced squad.

“It was completely different,” she said.

Now, Watts is the team’s leading scorer most nights. But more importantly, she’s setting the tone every day for her team.

“The biggest thing I wanted Zoe to understand about her last year with a brand-new team and a young team was the impact of her leadership,” coach Jazmine Powers said. “These young girls are always watching her. Whether she thinks they are or aren’t, they are.”

Watts said the biggest difference in her role this year as compared to previous years has been the responsibility that rests on her shoulders and the consistency she has to bring to the team each day, on and off the court.

“This year, I feel like everybody’s looking to me,” Watts said.

As to be expected with a younger team, there have been ups and downs so far this season. But when one of those younger players puts together a great performance, Watts said it helps their confidence immensely and their faces “light up.”

Watts completed her junior year without a college offer, but that changed once the University of West Alabama came into the picture. She’s an accomplished dancer and plays the piano, but she’s not ready to hang up her sneakers just yet. She committed to West Alabama in November and will continue her playing career there.

“West Alabama feels like a second home to me,” she said. “They’re so welcoming and they believe in me.”

The expectation for Homewood in her final season isn’t necessarily to win a state championship, but the team has improved rapidly throughout the season.

Watts is excited to see where the program goes from here.

“I know we all have the big goal of winning the big blue, that’s everybody’s dream goal,” she said. “But us as a team and us being so young, we have to get better every day so that it builds the program.”