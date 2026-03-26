Kaleb Carson named 2nd team all-state

× Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood guard Kaleb Carson (1) shoots over Oxford guard Jalen Alexander (0) during the boys Class 6A Northeast Regional final game between Homewood and Oxford on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong.

Homewood High School's Kaleb Carson put together a standout senior campaign, earning a second-team selection on the Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state team.

Carson followed up a standout football season with a basketball campaign of similar ilk, leading the Patriots to an appearance in the Northeast Regional final, where they only lost to eventual state champion Oxford.

Carson averaged 18.3 points per game, as Homewood put together a season with a record of 25-8. He was honorable mention all-state as a junior and elevated his performance for his senior year.

The 6-foot guard shot 52% from the field and 34% from 3-point range, as he made more than 100 3-pointers for his career.

Homewood put together a 13-game winning streak into its final game of the year, winning Class 6A, Area 9 regular season and tournament play, and defeating Shades Valley and Mountain Brook in the playoffs.

Here is the full Class 6A boys all-state team:

CLASS 6A BOYS

First-team All-State

Jaylen Alexander, Oxford, Sr., G, 6-2

Sam Dorough, Cullman, Sr., G, 6-5

Daeshaun Morrissette, Pelham, Sr., G, 6-1

JaKobi Sharp, Gadsden City, Sr., G, 6-3

LJ Williams, Saraland, So., F, 6-8

Second-team All-State

Kaleb Carson, Homewood, Sr., G, 6-0

Kegan Johnson, Calera, So., G, 6-2

Legend Martin, Hazel Green, Sr., G, 6-5

Marcus Perry Jr., Oxford, Jr., G, 6-3

Joshua Williams, Paul Bryant, Sr., G, 6-0

Third-team All-State

Antonio Hill, Huffman, So., G, 6-6

Cortez Hudson, Jemison-Huntsville, So., G, 6-5

Brooks Loftin, Cullman, So., F, 6-7

Michael Stanford, Lee-Huntsville, Sr., G/F, 6-6

Jedidiah Wynn, Gadsden City, Jr., G, 6-0

Honorable mention

Jeremy Chatman, Shades Valley, Sr., G, 6-2

Cordairus Dixon, Murphy, Sr., G, 5-9

Dakota Moncus, Decatur, So., G, 6-0

Camari Roberson, Theodore, So., C, 6-5

Coach of the year

Joel Van Meter, Oxford