In the homestretch

× Expand Photo by Sam Chandler. Homewood High School senior Will Stone, center, runs at the Homewood Invitational on March 16. In February, he was named the Gatorade Alabama Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year for the third time.

Will Stone toed the starting line with eagerness March 16.

Under sunny skies, he joined an accomplished field at the newly renovated Waldrop Stadium track for the Homewood Invitational boys 3,200-meter run.

The race promised to be fast, given the presence of multiple state champions, and it didn’t disappoint.

Nine runners broke the existing meet record, while four ran under 9 minutes, 20 seconds. Stone was one of them.

He finished second in 9:17.49, six seconds behind Henry County’s (Tennessee) Silas Winders.

“He just came more ready to play than me, I guess, so I didn’t give him as much competition as I had hoped,” Stone said after the race. “But I gave it a hard effort.”

Stone’s 3,200 mark was the fastest recorded by an Alabama high schooler in five years — and the sixth-fastest all time.

It served as a fitting tone-setter for the outdoor track and field season, Stone’s last in a Homewood uniform. When he graduates in May, he will leave behind a legacy of nearly unrivaled excellence.

Already, Stone has captured 11 individual state titles in cross-country and track, while helping his Patriots secure seven more.

In February, Gatorade named him its Alabama Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year for the third year in a row.

“This award is truly a testament to his hard work and perseverance not only this year, but in his drive every year, in every practice and in every meet,” said Josh Donaldson, Stone’s coach, in an email. “To win the Gatorade Player of the Year one time is a huge accomplishment, but to win it three years in a row speaks to his continued drive for success.”

This past fall, Stone clinched his third consecutive Class 6A state cross-country title by completing the 5K course at Oakville Indian Mounds Park in 15:26.58. He became only the third three-time individual state cross-country champion in AHSAA history and propelled the Homewood boys to their seventh consecutive championship.

“I feel really blessed, really thankful,” Stone said. “It’s not easy necessarily to do it at least three years in a row, so I’m just thankful for being consistent throughout that.”

Stone’s consistency has landed him a scholarship to Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee, where he will continue his career in the fall. His parents, Tammy and Tim, both attended the private Christian university of about 4,000 students.

Will Stone selected the NCAA Division II school over a host of other colleges, including from the Southeastern Conference. He said he was sold during his official visit.

“I just really feel like I clicked with the guys, and I feel really good about what the coach is doing,” he said. “I just felt called to go there.”

Before he begins to write his next chapter, Stone will look to stamp an exclamation point on his current one. He wants to break 9:10 in the 3,200, run close to 4:15 in the 1,600 and help the Patriots’ 4x800-meter relay dip under eight minutes.

Stone likely won’t have to hit those times to win a few more championships at the state outdoor track and field meet, as he will be favored to sweep the distance events for the second straight year.

But the lure of adding to his trophy collection isn’t what fuels him.

Throughout his high school career, Stone said he has focused on setting an example for his teammates and maintaining the Homewood distance running tradition.

Only the homestretch remains.

“Will is a special young man, with many gifts and talents,” Donaldson said. “... No matter where he goes, those that have the privilege of interacting with him will see what I have seen for a long time in his leadership, character, perseverance and selfless attitude that will take him wherever he chooses to go.”