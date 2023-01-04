HS sports recap: Patriots heading into 2023

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Homewood’s Kayla Warren (3) shoots for 3-points guarded by Calera’s Tyeshia Williams (12) in a game against Calera at Homewood High School on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 75-17. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The new year is here, and here's a look back at the last few weeks of Homewood High School sports.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood girls basketball team enters the new year with a 15-4 record. On Dec. 16, the Lady Patriots fell to Briarwood 52-42, but have since won three straight. They beat Austin 61-53, knocked off Childersburg 54-27 and beat Calera 72-49.

Homewood’s boys have already played 21 games on the year, boasting a 12-9 mark. The Patriots began a five-game winning streak on Dec. 16 with a 53-29 win over Briarwood. The Patriots then won a pair of games at the Oneonta Classic, beating Guntersville 60-44 and following that up with a 52-44 win over Oneonta. The Patriots hosted the Metro Tournament last week, defeating Bessemer City 48-10 and knocking off Hartselle 66-59 before falling to Vestavia Hills 60-46 in the final.

WRESTLING

Over the last few weeks, the Homewood wrestling team has finished fourth in the Pelham Invitational, fallen to Russell County and Shaw (Georgia) in a tri-match, hosted and won the Homewood Holiday Scramble and finished seventh in the Scott Rohrer Invitational at Hoover.