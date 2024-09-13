Patriots pour on the points in rout of Woodlawn

× 1 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Homewood's Davis Griffin (22) makes a move in the Woodlawn vs Homewood homecoming game at Waldrop Stadium on September 13, 2024. × 2 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Homewood's WR Davis Griffin (22) in the endzone in the Woodlawn vs Homewood homecoming game at Waldrop Stadium on September 13, 2024. × 3 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Homewood K Judson Eanes (40) kicks off in rain in the Woodlawn vs Homewood homecoming game at Waldrop Stadium on September 13, 2024. × 4 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Homewood K Judson Eanes (40) kicks off in rain in the Woodlawn vs Homewood homecoming game at Waldrop Stadium on September 13, 2024. × 5 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Homewood's Jack Myers (QB, 7) celebrates touchdown in the Woodlawn vs Homewood homecoming game at Waldrop Stadium on September 13, 2024. × 6 of 34 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Homewood's WR Davis Griffin HOMEWOOD – Homewood got out to a fast start and didn’t look back.

The Patriots scored in all four quarters and ran away with a 52-14 Class 6A, Region 5 win over visiting Woodlawn on Friday at Waldrop Stadium.

Evan Ausmer was the key Patriot on Friday, rushing nine times for 95 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half. Quarterback Will Myers finished 7-of-14 for 148 yards and a touchdown. Kaleb Carson also found time at quarterback, finishing 4-of-4 for 46 yards and a score.

“We’ve been living off the big play, so we really got the running game going,” head coach Ben Berguson said.

Davis Griffin added 34 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Kylen Newell, Kamryn Foster, and Cornell Warren all caught touchdown passes. Homewood (4-0, 2-0 in region) finished with 397 total yards and held Woodlawn (0-4, 0-2) to 221.

“We’re having really good practices during the week,” Berguson said as a credit to his team’s start. “The team really sees the value in having good practices.”

The Patriots remain in Class 6A, Region 5 play next week at Jackson-Olin (0-3, 0-1) on Thursday night.

“It’ll change our practice week up a little bit,” Berguson said. “But it’ll pay off in the long run.”

Cavs notch first win

John Carroll earned its first win of the season Friday night, beating Hayden 35-6 in a region contest.

Garrett Barnes completed 10-of-18 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns on big plays. Jaylin Shepherd caught a 62-yard score, Koron Wright hauled in a 30-yard touchdown and Jackson Rankin had a 15-yard touchdown reception.

Tristan Rutledge had 11 carries for 67 yards in the game. Aubrey Walker led the Cavs receiving, catching seven passes for 82 yards.

Rankin led the Cavs with 10 tackles on the night. Bobby O'Farrell had seven tackles, including a sack. Wright had 7.5 tackles, one for loss and forced a fumble. Tristian Williams had an interception return for touchdown as well.

John Carroll plays Ramsay next week in another region game.

