Patriots roll to 4-0

BIRMINGHAM — The Homewood High School football team flexed its collective muscle on both sides of the ball Friday night, rolling to a 52-8 road win over Woodlawn in Class 6A, Region 5 action.

Homewood controlled play from the start. On the opening play from scrimmage, quarterback Kaleb Carson connected with receiver Tomon Felton for a 65-yard touchdown, silencing the home crowd and putting the Patriots ahead just seconds into the game.

While the offense wasted no time scoring, it was the Patriots’ defense that dictated the pace. Homewood allowed just 95 total yards, with 70 of those coming on one late touchdown strike in the fourth quarter. The Colonels were otherwise held in check, as Homewood’s front seven consistently pressured the quarterback and forced mistakes.

“They’ve just been playing outstanding,” Homewood head coach Ben Berguson said after the win. “We forced a bunch of turnovers tonight also, and that’s the kind of football we want to play.”

The defense forced six total turnovers — three interceptions and three fumbles. The highlight came in the second quarter when defensive back Joey Luckianow intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown, stretching Homewood’s lead and sending the sideline into celebration.

Carson, steady and efficient, continued his breakout season under center. He completed 6-of-9 passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns. Beyond his long strike to Felton, he found J.T. Watts for a 28-yard score in the second quarter and added a 14-yard touchdown toss to Felton just before halftime.

“Caleb is just so confident running our offense,” Berguson said. “My biggest concern with this team right now is we’re only averaging about 20 snaps a game with the starters because of how well our defense is playing. But that’s a good problem to have.”

The Patriots also leaned on a balanced running game. Davis Griffin punched in a 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, while Reid Goldstein powered his way to a 22-yard score late in the half. Goldstein finished with four carries for 43 yards and a touchdown. In the third quarter, Chappy Chapleau joined the scoring parade with a 20-yard touchdown run, extending the lead to 52-0.

Felton proved to be the star through the air, finishing with three receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns. His speed and route-running created mismatches for Woodlawn’s secondary throughout the game.

Woodlawn avoided the shutout in the fourth quarter when quarterback Cornealius Hudson found Hendric Smith on a 70-yard touchdown pass.

Homewood will return home next week for a region matchup with Jackson-Olin. Woodlawn, still seeking its first win of the season, will look to bounce back against Mortimer Jordan.

