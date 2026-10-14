Patriots finish runner-up at area tournament

× Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood players celebrate during action at the Juanita Boddie Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, AL on Sat., Aug. 22, 2026. Photo by David Leong.

Homewood High School’s volleyball team finished as the runner-up in the Class 5A, Area 10 Tournament on Tuesday at Mountain Brook.

The Patriots beat Ramsay 3-0 (25-10, 26-24, 25-13) in the semifinals before falling to Mountain Brook 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-23) in the championship match.

Corinne Erickson led the offense with 21 kills and a .263 hitting percentage. Kamryn Coleman had 11 kills, 34 assists, four blocks and 13 digs, and Iris Gibson added 11 kills and a .296 hitting percentage. Jane Serotsky had seven kills, six blocks and a .294 hitting percentage. Addison Wood had 32 digs and an ace, and Kailyn Mory added 21 digs.

Mollie Brown reached 500 career assists. Coleman, Wood, Serotsky and Ann Parker Henderson were named to the all-area team.

As the Area 10 runner-up, Homewood plays at Oxford, the Area 9 winner, in a sub-regional on Monday, Oct. 19.

The winner advances to the North Super Regional at the Finley Center in Hoover.