Patriots wrap up regular season with strong week

× Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood's Corinne Erickson (18) returns during action at the Juanita Boddie Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, AL on Sat., Aug. 22, 2026. Photo by David Leong.

Homewood High School's volleyball team went 5-2 over the past week.

The Patriots posted a 3-0 win over Calera on Senior Night on Sept. 30. The Patriots then went 2-2 at the Margaret Blalock Tournament, which they hosted.

Homewood beat St. Clair County 2-0 on Friday before falling to Guntersville 2-1, then topped Hewitt-Trussville 2-1 on Saturday before falling to Mountain Brook 2-1.

Homewood closed the last week with a 3-0 win at Chilton County on Monday and a 3-0 win at Parker on Tuesday.

Corinne Erickson led the team with 41 kills, and Lottie Hill posted the top hitting percentage at .315. Mollie Brown led the team with 77 assists, Jane Serotsky had a team-high 12 blocks, and Addison Wood led with 73 digs. Wood and Stella Juarez each had 10 aces to lead the team in serving, and Lilyanna Wallis led the team with a 2.50 serve receive rating.

Homewood is the No. 2 seed in the area tournament, set for Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Mountain Brook. Top-seeded Mountain Brook plays fourth-seeded Parker at 1 p.m., and Homewood plays third-seeded Ramsay at 3 p.m. The winners meet at 5 p.m.