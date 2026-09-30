Patriots split two matches, prep for Blalock Tournament

× Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood's Jane Serotsky (8) and Ella Frances Allen (15) high five during action at the Juanita Boddie Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, AL on Sat., Aug. 22, 2026. Photo by David Leong.

Homewood High School's volleyball team went 1-1 over the past week, beating Gardendale before falling to Briarwood Christian.

Ann Parker Henderson led the way with 27 kills and a .224 hitting percentage. Kamryn Coleman added 18 kills, 30 assists, six blocks and 17 digs, and Jane Serotsky contributed 16 kills, five blocks and a .333 hitting percentage, surpassing 100 career blocks along the way. Addison Wood anchored the back row with 43 digs and 11 assists.

Homewood is at Calera on Wednesday, then hosts the Margaret Blalock Tournament this weekend.