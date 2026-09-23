Patriots compete through busy week

× Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood's Addison Wood (9) serves during action at the Juanita Boddie Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, AL on Sat., Aug. 22, 2026. Photo by David Leong.

Homewood High School's volleyball team packed a full slate of action into the past week, cruising through a Tuesday tune-up before grinding out a busy weekend at the HeffStrong Tournament.

Homewood opened with a win over Jasper last Tuesday, then fell to Hazel Green on Thursday.

The Patriots closed out the week at the HeffStrong Tournament at the Finley Center, going 4-3 with wins over Sparkman, Robertsdale, Faith Christian and Hartselle, and losses to Southside, Spain Park and Mountain Brook. That stretch pushed Homewood to 22-6 on the season.

Setter Mollie Brown ran the offense with 109 assists, 42 digs and 11 aces. Libero Addison Wood added 94 digs, 29 assists, 10 aces and a 2.10 serve receive rating, and in the process surpassed 100 career aces.

Kamryn Coleman contributed 59 kills, 100 assists, 86 digs and eight blocks, and passed 2,000 career assists along the way. Corinne Erickson added 60 kills, 26 digs and three blocks.

Homewood hosts Briarwood on Thursday, then is off this weekend before facing Gardendale, Calera and hosting the Margaret Blalock Tournament next week.