Patriots volleyball wins both matches last week

× Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood's Corinne Erickson (18) returns during action at the Juanita Boddie Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, AL on Sat., Aug. 22, 2026. Photo by David Leong.

Homewood High School's volleyball team beat Ramsay and Jasper over the past week, improving to 17-2 on the season.

Corinne Erickson led the team in kills, Kamryn Coleman paced the offense in assists, Addison Wood topped the squad in digs and Jane Serotsky led the way at the net in blocks.

Homewood is at Hazel Green on Thursday before playing in the Heffstrong tournament this weekend.