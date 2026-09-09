Patriots volleyball continues strong play

× Expand Homewood's Ann Parker Henderson (3) attack during action at the Juanita Boddie Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, AL on Sat., Aug. 22, 2026. Photo by David Leong.

Homewood High School's volleyball team went 5-1 over the past week, beating Chelsea, Cookeville, Glencoe, Brentwood and Hoover, with the Patriots' lone loss coming against Mt. Paran. That stretch pushed Homewood to 15-2 on the season.

Senior setter Kamryn Coleman paced the team in assists, junior Jane Serotsky led the way at the net in blocks, freshman Ann Parker Henderson led the offense in kills, and senior libero Addison Wood topped the team in digs.

Homewood is at Ramsay on Thursday.