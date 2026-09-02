Patriots volleyball wins 2 more

× Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood's Jane Serotsky (8) and Ella Frances Allen (15) high five during action at the Juanita Boddie Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, AL on Sat., Aug. 22, 2026. Photo by David Leong.

Homewood High School's volleyball team went 2-0 over the past week, beating Pelham and Vestavia Hills to improve to 10-1 on the season.

Jane Serotsky anchored the middle with 11 kills, nine blocks and a .296 hitting percentage.

Ann Parker Henderson added 27 kills, a block and six digs, and Iris Gibson contributed 14 kills, five blocks and a .289 hitting percentage.

Addison Wood ran the back row with 47 digs, eight assists, three aces and a 2.16 serve receive rating.

Homewood hosts Chelsea on Thursday before heading to the Tournament of Champions at Supreme Courts in Guntersville on Saturday.