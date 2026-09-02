Patriots volleyball wins 2 more

by

Homewood

Homewood High School's volleyball team went 2-0 over the past week, beating Pelham and Vestavia Hills to improve to 10-1 on the season.

Jane Serotsky anchored the middle with 11 kills, nine blocks and a .296 hitting percentage.

Ann Parker Henderson added 27 kills, a block and six digs, and Iris Gibson contributed 14 kills, five blocks and a .289 hitting percentage.

Addison Wood ran the back row with 47 digs, eight assists, three aces and a 2.16 serve receive rating.

Homewood hosts Chelsea on Thursday before heading to the Tournament of Champions at Supreme Courts in Guntersville on Saturday.