Patriots pile up 8 wins to start season

× Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood's Addison Wood (9) serves during action at the Juanita Boddie Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, AL on Sat., Aug. 22, 2026. Photo by David Leong.

Homewood High School's volleyball team opened the season in strong fashion, going 7-1 over the season's opening weekend with wins over Gulf Shores, St. Paul's Episcopal, Auburn, Faith Christian, Brandon, Buckhorn and Fairhope. The lone loss came against Hewitt-Trussville.

Senior libero Addison Wood anchored the back row with 62 digs, 16 assists, nine aces and a 2.42 serve receive rating. Senior setter/opposite Kamryn Coleman contributed across the board with 83 assists, 59 kills, five aces and five blocks, while freshman outside hitter Ann Parker Henderson made an early impact with 47 kills and a 3.00 serve receive rating.

Homewood added to that start Tuesday with a win over John Carroll, pushing the Patriots to 8-1 to start the year. The Patriots are back in action Thursday at Pelham.