Patriots edged by Mountain Brook in semis

BIRMINGHAM – The Homewood High School volleyball team nearly broke through against its toughest foe Tuesday afternoon.

After falling in all three matches and all eight sets throughout the year, Homewood won two sets against Mountain Brook in the Class 6A semifinals. But the Patriots ultimately fell in five sets at the Birmingham CrossPlex, putting an end to a great season.

Homewood competes against Mountain Brook in Area 9 and lost to the Spartans each time they faced one another during the season. It looked as if that trend may continue after the first set on Tuesday, with Mountain Brook earning a 25-16 win.

But the Patriots finally notched a set over the Spartans in the second set, as they stormed to a 25-17 win to even the match at a set apiece. Homewood kept that momentum in the third, rolling to a 25-18 victory to take a 2-1 lead.

But with their backs against the wall, the Spartans rallied and edged Homewood 25-21 in the fourth to force a decisive fifth set. Mountain Brook leaned on its championship pedigree — the Spartans have won the last two state championships — in that moment and punched its ticket to the final with a 15-7 win.

In the semifinal match, outside hitter Olivia Brown led the offensive attack with 30 kills. Lily Janas added 11 kills as well. Olivia Outman tallied 40 assists and 9 digs in the match. Brown also contributed 11 digs and 3 blocks.

Homewood got its day started in the quarterfinals with a convincing 3-0 win over Northridge. The Patriots were sharp from the get-go and won 25-7, 25-22, 25-22 in their first state tournament match since 2009.

The Patriots got big matches from several players. Brown led the offense with 16 kills, with Mackenzie Yoakum adding 10 kills. Outman was outstanding, contributing 26 assists. Yoakum added 4 blocks as well.

Libero Haley Callaham led the team with 18 digs and added 6 assists. Brown finished with 15 digs, Outman had 13 and Yoakum registered 12 digs.

This story will be updated.