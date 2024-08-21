Patriots head into year one under Burgess

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood’s Izzy Knudsen (7) serves in a match against Chelsea at Homewood High School on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

One thing the Homewood High School volleyball team will not have a shortage of this fall is height.

First-year head coach Grace Burgess is certainly not going to complain about having that sort of advantage.

“That’s been really fun,” she said. “We’ve worked really hard on our specific blocking schemes that we’re going to do, and they have loved it.”

Burgess was named Homewood’s new volleyball coach in the spring, returning to her alma mater after spending four years as the head coach at Oak Mountain.

But the height advantage the Patriots will possess this fall is not the only thing Burgess likes about the roster she will have.

“We have some outstanding leaders on our team,” she said. “They’re good humans and they know how to lead people. Our leadership will be pretty strong.”

One of the reasons the leadership will be such a strong suit for Homewood this season is the Patriots’ significant group of nine seniors. The roster as a whole is almost fully composed of players who spent time on varsity last year.

The Patriots have three setters who fit the bill of varsity returner. Seniors Izzy Knudsen and Katharine Fitts are back, as is sophomore Kam Coleman.

Senior Ella Serotsky and junior Mae Noerager are Homewood’s right side attackers.

In the middle, there is a pair of seniors in Alora Austin and Cali Armstead, along with junior Ellis McCool. Armstead has recently committed to Berry College.

The Patriots have several outside hitters, including senior Abby Przybysz and Ellie Watts, and juniors Sarah Johnson and Lily Stephens. Burgess said Przybysz is a player who plays with joy and “does things the right way.” Burgess pegged Watts as one to watch for a breakout season. Stephens is a utility player who can play multiple positions.

There are two more seniors on the back row, as Emerson Buck and Mariyah Ahmed are back as defensive players. Sophomore Addison Wood is a newcomer to the varsity program.

During the summer, the players got together and came up with their goals as a group of players. Burgess said those goals were to have a consistent team identity, create a positive team environment and make it to the state tournament this fall.

“I want to support that and do everything in my power to get them there,” Burgess said.

Homewood is set to play in an area with Parker, Minor and Jackson-Olin. On paper, the Patriots are the favorites to win that area and advance to the North Super Regional Tournament.

The Patriots play in several tournaments throughout the year, including Spain Park’s HeffStrong Tournament in September. They will host the Margaret Blalock Tournament during the first weekend of October as well.

Some of the highlights in regular season play are matches against Hoover, Mountain Brook, Chelsea and Thompson.

“If we can figure it out quickly, they can do some damage,” Burgess said.

Overall, the schedule is a difficult one, and that’s the way Burgess wants it to be.

“I like to convince my kids that they can do hard things,” she said.

She’s hoping all of this leads to a successful 2024 campaign.

“They’re a joy to be around every day, they’re energetic, they’re positive and they’re ready to go. I’m excited to be here, grateful to be here, bring some tradition in here and guide us into the postseason consistently,” Burgess said.