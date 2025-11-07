Patriots knock off Pell City to begin playoffs

× 1 of 33 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood quarterback Kaleb Carson (3) avoids a tackle by Pell City defensive lineman Jordon Perry (32) during a round 1 playoff game between Homewood and Pell City on Fri, Nov. 7, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 33 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood Marching Band entertains the crowd during a round 1 playoff game between Homewood and Pell City on Fri, Nov. 7, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 33 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood Marching Band entertains the crowd during a round 1 playoff game between Homewood and Pell City on Fri, Nov. 7, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by David Leong. × 4 of 33 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood head coach Ben Berguson watches from the sidelines during a round 1 playoff game between Homewood and Pell City on Fri, Nov. 7, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. HOMEWOOD -- Homewood High School held on to knock off Pell City 28-14 in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday night at Waldrop Stadium.

The Panthers seized the momentum early, scoring on their first drive of the game. The 80-yard drive was capped off by a 14-yard run from Donovan Vergas, putting Pell City up 7-0 with 3:33 left in the 1st quarter.

Homewood responded with a touchdown of its own with 24 seconds to go in the opening quarter. The 67-yard drive ended in Kaleb Carson’s first of three rushing touchdowns — this one from the 1-yard line.

Homewood took control of the momentum with 11:43 to go in the 2nd quarter when Rodregus Lambert sprinted around the Panthers punt team and blocked the punt, setting the Patriots up at the Pell City 3-yard line.

“I thought we came out really flat,” Homewood head coach Ben Berguson said following the game. “When Rod blocked the punt, it gave us the juice we needed.”

Carson capitalized on the great field position, scoring on the first play of the drive to put Homewood up 14-7.

The Patriots got the ball back with 4:25 remaining in the 2nd quarter. The senior quarterback led them right down the field and ended the drive with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Tomon Felton, extending the lead to 14 heading into the locker room.

Pell City started the second half with a 33-yard touchdown drive, as Vergas took a direct snap and powered his way in from four yards out, making it a 7-point game with 6:01 to go in the 3rd quarter.

Homewood had a chance to extend its lead back to 14, but Ethan Isbell had other plans, picking off the Patriots quarterback and giving Pell City the ball back.

The Panthers, however, were unable to capitalize on the Homewood miscue, turning the ball right back over to the Patriots near midfield.

That’s when Carson put on his cape and came to the rescue. He led the Patriots down the field and capped the drive with a 14-yard touchdown run, putting Homewood up by 14 with 1:58 remaining.

“That last run by Kaleb Carson was special,” Berguson said.

Carson finished the night completing 22-of-27 passes for 181 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. He added 70 yards on 16 carries and three rushing scores.

Pell City had a moment of hope when quarterback Brody Gossett found Logan Raines deep down the middle of the field, but Tate Burdeshaw stripped the ball away from the Panthers wideout, giving the ball back to Homewood and putting any hope Pell City had to bed.

Homewood improves to 10-1 on the season and will host Hartselle next week. Pell City ends its season 7-4 in its second year under head coach Nick Gentry.

