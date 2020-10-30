Last-second field goal clinches victory for Patriots

× 1 of 40 Expand Homewood's J.C. PELHAM — Three straight losses didn't matter. Neither did an 8-1 opponent.

The Homewood High School football team moved the ball throughout the night, eating up the time of possession against Pelham. However, when Pelham took a one-point lead with 1:16 to play, it was a pair of Halloween treats that helped Homewood knock on Pelham's door.

Two pass interference calls put Homewood at the Panthers' 25-yard line with five seconds to play. Junior kicker J.C. Daniel, previously 1-for-2 on the night, sat through two Pelham timeouts before hitting a low line drive 42-yard field goal as time expired for the 20-18 Patriots win.

"Everyone around me believed in me. I knew I could make it. I just trusted myself," Daniel said. "We believe in ourselves. The season just started."

Homewood treated the regular season finale as a simulation of its first round playoff matchup. The Patriots will travel to Athens, which won Class 6A, Region 8, next week.

"I knew it would be a hard-fought game. They've got a great football team," said Homewood head coach Ben Berguson. "We had those three losses and this gives us some momentum going into the first round. It was a must-win for us. I'm so proud of these guys. What an awesome win."

Homewood's (6-4) offense controlled the ball for more than 32 minutes on more than 80 plays through the night, moving into Pelham territory on seven of its eight possessions.

After each team turned the ball over on downs on their opening drives inside the opponent's 40, Homewood quarterback Brode Susce was picked off by Jon White at his own 42. The Patriots defense dropped Pelham QB Will Lankford for a 1-yard loss, but Lankford responded with a 43-yard strike down the home sideline to Chase Christian to give Pelham a 7-0 lead with 1:48 to play in the opening quarter.

Homewood sustained a 16-play, 7:25 drive, but it stalled at the Pelham 6-yard-line, setting up Daniel's first field goal from 23 yards. A quick three-and-out gave the ball back to Susce for an 18-play, four-minute drive inside the 10. A third-and-goal sack set up a 35-yard try for Daniel with two seconds left on the clock. The low kick fell short after Pelham's Brayden Marlow got a piece of the ball.

The script flipped to start the third quarter. Darius Copeland returned the second-half kickoff to the Homewood 35. After three stops by the Homewood defense, Pelham's Salvador Jimenez missed wide left on a 38-yard field goal try. Pelham's lead remained 7-3.

Susce then went to work, competing 6-of-9 passes to move into the red zone. Len Irvine pushed the ball inside the 10 on a Wildcat play. Susce followed with a 9-yard quarterback draw for a lead-changing touchdown, ending a 13-quarter drought without a touchdown for the Patriots.

Pelham answered with a 34-yard Jimenez field goal to tie it at 10 on the first play of the fourth quarter. Both teams traded turnovers in Pelham territory. Owen Isenhower recovered a fumble after a Susce interception to set up a quick drive, capped by a 3-yard Susce touchdown run. Homewood regained the lead, 17-10, with 3:19 to play.

Lankford connected on a pair of long passes to answer for Pelham. A 33-yard pass to Jake Fox set up a 25-yard touchdown to Christian. Pelham chose to play for the win at home, sending running back Dylan Peterson up the middle for the 2-point conversation and an 18-17 lead with 1:16 to play. Lankford finished the night with 124 yards and two touchdowns on 5-of-11 passing.

Susce helped lead Homewood to 301 yards of offense with his 224 yards on 19-of-44 passing. Sam Carr rushed 15 times for 42 yards in the first half before exiting the game with an injury. Mondrell Odell carried the load in the second half with 11 touches for 39 yards.

"Our offensive line was stellar tonight," Susce said.

Aron Marsch and Jackson Parris were the go-to receivers, with 79 and 73 yards, respectively.