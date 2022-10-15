Patriots lock up region title, dominate Pelham

1 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Homewood running back Mondrell Odell (4) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
2 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Homewood defensive line coach Myron Powe warms up the defensive line before Myron Powe
3 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Homewood quarterback Woods Ray (13) warms up before a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
4 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Homewood kicker Giancarlo Antunez (23) and wide receiver Jackson Parris (5) warm up before a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
5 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Homewood runs out onto the field before a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
6 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Homewood captians take part in the coin toss before a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
7 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Homewood cheerleaders during a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
8 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Homewood quarter back Woods Ray (13) is sacked by Pelham linebacker Bishop Rellah (7) during a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
9 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Homewood quarter back Woods Ray (13) punts during a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
10 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Pelham quarter back Clayton Mains (15) is pressured by Homewood defensive lineman Maxy Salazar (98) during a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
11 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Homewood wide receiver Jackson Parris (5) runs after a catch during a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
12 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Homewood running back Mondrell Odell (4) fights for extra yardage during a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
13 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Homewood quarter back Woods Ray (13) runs for a touchdown during a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
14 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Pelham running back Markell Bell (19) runs with the ball during a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
15 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Homewood defense makes a tackle for loss during a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
16 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Homewood head coach Ben Berguson watches a play during a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
17 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Homewood wide receiver Hunter Drake (3) fights for extra yardage during a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
18 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Homewood running back Mondrell Odell (4) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
19 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Homewood defensive back Rigdon Gibbons (15) returns an interception during a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
20 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
The Homewood Marching Band preforms at halftime during a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
21 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Homewood running back Mondrell Odell (4) looks for a running lane during a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
22 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
The Homewood Marching Band preforms at halftime during a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
23 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
The Homewood Marching Band preforms at halftime during a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
24 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
The Homewood Marching Band preforms at halftime during a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
25 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Homewood quarter back Woods Ray (13) hands off to running back Mondrell Odell (4) during a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
26 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
The homewood student section enjoying watching their team beat Pelham during a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
27 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Homewood quarter back Woods Ray (13) runs for a long touchdown while the Homewood sideline celebrates during a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
28 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Homewood quarter back (13) celebrates scoring a touchdown with his teammates during a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
29 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Homewood linebacker Talton Thomas (12) makes a tackle during a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
30 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Pelham quarter back Clayton Mains (15) throws a pass while under pressure from Homewood defensive lineman Will Keown (95) during a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
31 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Pelham head coach Mike Vickery looks downtrodden while losing to Homewood during a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
32 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Homewood running back Calyb Colbert (0) celebrates scoring a touchdown with his teammates during a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
33 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Pelham quarter back Clayton Mains (15) runs from pressure by Homewood linebacker Rigdon Gibbons (15) and defensive linemane Randall Jaquez (54) during a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
34 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Pelham quarterback Clayton Mains (15) looks for a receiver during a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
35 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Homewood quarter back Kaleb Carson (3) hands off to running back Jordan Kiwoi (2) during a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
36 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Homewood quarter back Kaleb Carson (3) and defensive back Myles Prim (24) celebrate beating Pelham after game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
37 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Homewood player celebrate beating Pelham after a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
38 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Homewood defensive back Clay Burdeshaw (17) makes an interseption during a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
39 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
The Homewood Marching Band preforms at halftime during a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
40 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Homewood wide receiver Charlie Reeves (10) makes a sideline catch during a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
41 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Pelham defensive back Jamal Miles (2) makes a one handed interception during a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
42 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Homewood quarter back Woods Ray (13) looks for a receiver during a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
43 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Homewood quarter back Woods Ray (13) throws a pass during a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
44 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Homewood huddles up before a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
45 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Homewood running back Mondrell Odell (4) warms up before a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
46 of 46
Photo by Richard Force
Homewood Football
Homewood quarter back Will Myers (11) and center Jack Wilson (55) warm up before a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham, AL. Photo by Richard Force
PELHAM -- The Homewood High School football team’s defense was nearly impeccable on Friday night. The Patriots clinched their first Class 6A, Region 3 title since 2017 with a 28-0 victory at Pelham.
Homewood’s defense (6-2, 5-0 in region) limited the Panthers offense to 132 total yards and forced a pair of interceptions to remain undefeated in region play.
“I was really proud of our defense tonight,” said Homewood head coach Ben Berguson. “We took control of the game and we were able to run the ball on them late and pop some big plays.”
The two defenses stood tall through the first four drives with only one combined first down achieved.
Homewood broke through near the end of the opening quarter. Jackson Parris jumpstarted the drive with a 23-yard catch-and-run on the first play of the Patriots’ third drive to move into plus territory. They continued to methodically drive until Woods Ray punched it in from 4 yards out for a 7-0 lead before the first quarter came to an end.
The Patriots’ next offensive drive looked similar to the last as they chipped away to drive inside the 5-yard line. Mondrell Odell and Parris ran into each other in the backfield to set the Pats back three yards and an incompletion the next play led to third down. On the 12th play of the drive, Ray rolled to the right, was pressured and lofted a pass into the end zone that cornerback Jamal Miles intercepted after wrestling with a Homewood receiver.
The visitors forced the Panthers to punt on the ensuing drive and took advantage of the extra opportunity before halftime. A roughing the passer tacked onto the end of an 18-yard pass pushed the Pats into the red zone. A few plays later, Odell slipped past a defender in the backfield to score from 5 yards out with only 17 seconds showing in the half.
The Homewood defense would punctuate its dominant first half performance with an interception on Pelham’s only subsequent offensive play. Talton Thomas bobbled the pass but managed to bat it over to Rigdon Gibbons to end the half.
The Patriots outgained Pelham 163-54 in the first half as the Panthers achieved only two first downs in the opening 24 minutes, and were penalized seven times for a total of 53 yards.
Pelham chewed up nearly half of the third quarter on the opening drive but turned it over on downs at the Patriots 32-yard line.
Ray pushed the lead to three possessions six plays later. The senior quarterback waited until the last moment to keep the ball on a read option play, and the delay led to a clear opening and 55 yards later, Homewood led 21-0 with 2:46 to play in the third quarter.
“We knew that the outside linebackers were going to blitz,” said Ray on his touchdown run. “I was waiting for my time to pull on the read, had not done so all game, and I knew (the linebacker) was going to come down hard. The receivers gave me good blocks and I went as fast as I could to the end zone.”
Clay Burdeshaw added a second Homewood interception the next drive as Clayton Mains’ pass on third down overshot his target near midfield.
“We just had to warm them down a little bit,” added Berguson on his defense’s effort. “Then, our line was able to take control at that point.”
Calyb Colbert tacked on the Patriots’ final score of the game at 9:40 in the final frame. The senior running back kept his legs churning as the Pelham defense attempted to tackle him, but Colbert was able to breakaway for a 32-yard score to push it to the final score of 28-0.
Homewood extends its series lead to 16-7 with the victory.
Ray finished with 122 passing yards on 10-for-18 with 86 yards rushing on 12 carries. He had the one touchdown run and one interception.
Mains finished 11-for-26 with 56 yards passing and two interceptions. He led the Panthers in rushing with 32 yards on seven carries.
The Patriots return home next Friday night to wrap up region play against Briarwood.
Pelham (4-4, 3-2) hits the road to play Chilton County next week. The Panthers will look for a win as they battle for seeding in the playoffs.