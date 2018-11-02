Patriots roll into playoffs

× 1 of 31 Expand Layton Dudley Homewood vs Paul Bryant KeOnte Davis runs the ball during a game between Paul Bryant and Homewood on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. × 2 of 31 Expand Layton Dudley Homewood vs Paul Bryant Khardi Dalton makes a play during a game between Paul Bryant and Homewood on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. × 3 of 31 Expand Layton Dudley Homewood vs Paul Bryant Marcus McGhee runs the ball during a game between Paul Bryant and Homewood on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. × 4 of 31 Expand Layton Dudley Homewood vs Paul Bryant Pate Owen looks to pass during a game between Paul Bryant and Homewood on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. × 5 of 31 Expand Layton Dudley Homewood vs Paul Bryant Sam Dill prepares to catch a pass during a game between Paul Bryant and Homewood on Friday, Nov. 2, HOMEWOOD - Stephon May was one of several Homewood High School seniors honored before Friday night's game. Once it was time to play, the receiver made the most of it.

May took a screen pass from starting quarterback Pate Owen and went 36 yards for a second-quarter touchdown. It was May’s first career touchdown in his final regular season home game.

That was one of a few big plays in the Class 6A No. 10 Patriots’ 31-21 win over Paul Bryant.

“That was so amazing,” said receiver Trae Ausmer. “I’m so glad for him. He’s one of our best receivers and won high jump in the state. He’s really good. I’m proud of him.”

May added another reception for one yard earlier in the game, but he will take his Senior Night memory and momentum into the playoffs as Homewood (8-2) hosts Athens in the first round next week.

“The first thing that went through my mind was my teammate No. 64 (Rene Brisino) made that huge block,” May said. “I knew I was off to the races.”

The Patriots were playing without starting quarterback Larkin Williams, who didn’t dress out because of a foot sprain. Head coach Ben Berguson said he hoped to have him back for next week.

Owen hit 10-of-21 passes for 81 yards but did throw three interceptions.

“We did throw him to the wolves,” Berguson said. “But it was good for him to get experience like that.”

Homewood also lost running back Khardi Dalton early in the game with what looked to be a lower leg injury.

The Patriots took advantage of an early Bryant turnover and got a 2-yard score early in the game on a run from KeOnte Davis. Hansin Dalton added a 6-yard touchdown run late in the third and, on the final play of the third, Ausmer scored on a 50-yard unconventional punt return.

It wasn’t meant to be a scoop and score, but the referees had not blown the ball dead when Ausmer picked it up at midfield.

“They said it hit one of our teammates and then it hit the other team,” Ausmer said. “I was looking at the sideline and I realized that the whistle hasn’t blown. I picked it up and took off.”

Bryant (5-5) made it interesting late, scoring three touchdowns in nearly three minutes. Lane Gilchrist’s 31-yard field goal with 4:25 left gave the Patriots a 31-0 lead, but he was roughed. Homewood could have taken the first down and run more time off the clock, but it declined the penalty and kept the points on the board.

Bryant then scored three touchdowns against Homewood’s backups and recovered a fumble with 1:30 left. Homewood’s Michael Cash sealed the win with an interception on a Stampede trick play.

“We gave up some cheap ones in the end with the (junior varsity),” Berguson said. “I hated that the game ended like that. It kind of leaves a bad taste like that when you’re up 31-0.”

But he did note that the Patriots are taking momentum into the playoffs after last week’s loss to Jackson-Olin.

