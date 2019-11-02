Patriots let one slip away at Paul Bryant

× 1 of 25 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Kameron Gaines 07 during a game between Homewood and Paul Bryant on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Paul Bryant High School in Cottondale. × 2 of 25 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Homewood taking the field before a game between Homewood and Paul Bryant on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Paul Bryant High School in Cottondale. × 3 of 25 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Paul Bryant High School before a game between Homewood and Paul Bryant on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Paul Bryant High School in Cottondale. × 4 of 25 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Homewood fans during a game between Homewood and Paul Bryant on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Paul Bryant High School in Cottondale. × 5 of 25 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Cameron Green 13 during a game between Homewood and Paul Bryant on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Paul Bryant High School in Cottondale. × 6 of 25 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Cameron Green 13 during a game between Homewood and Paul Bryant on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Paul Bryant High School in Cottondale. × 7 of 25 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Len Irvine 03 during a game between Homewood and Paul Bryant on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Paul Bryant High School in Cottondale. × 8 of 25 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Pate Owen 18 during a game between Homewood and Paul Bryant on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Paul Bryant High School in Cottondale. × 9 of 25 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Cameron Green 13 during a game between Homewood and Paul Bryant on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Paul Bryant High School in Cottondale. × 10 of 25 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Trae Ausmer 09 during a game between Homewood and Paul Bryant on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Paul Bryant High School in Cottondale. × 11 of 25 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Kameron Gaines 07 during a game between Homewood and Paul Bryant on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Paul Bryant High School in Cottondale. × 12 of 25 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Homewood Band during halftime at a game between Homewood and Paul Bryant on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Paul Bryant High School in Cottondale. × 13 of 25 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Homewood Band during halftime at a game between Homewood and Paul Bryant on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Paul Bryant High School in Cottondale. × 14 of 25 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Homewood Band during halftime at a game between Homewood and Paul Bryant on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Paul Bryant High School in Cottondale. × 15 of 25 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Cameron Green 13 during a game between Homewood and Paul Bryant on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Paul Bryant High School in Cottondale. × 16 of 25 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Homewood Band before halftime during a game between Homewood and Paul Bryant on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Paul Bryant High School in Cottondale. × 17 of 25 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Pate Owen 18 during a game between Homewood and Paul Bryant on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Paul Bryant High School in Cottondale. × 18 of 25 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Lance Wesley 09 during a game between Homewood and Paul Bryant on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Paul Bryant High School in Cottondale. × 19 of 25 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Trae Ausmer 09 during a game between Homewood and Paul Bryant on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Paul Bryant High School in Cottondale. × 20 of 25 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Paul Bryant High School during game between Homewood and Paul Bryant on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Paul Bryant High School in Cottondale. × 21 of 25 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Ryan Maxwell 54 during a game between Homewood and Paul Bryant on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Paul Bryant High School in Cottondale. × 22 of 25 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Justin Towner 08 during a game between Homewood and Paul Bryant on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Paul Bryant High School in Cottondale. × 23 of 25 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Justin Towner 08 during a game between Homewood and Paul Bryant on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Paul Bryant High School in Cottondale. × 24 of 25 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Justin Towner 08 during a game between Homewood and Paul Bryant on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Paul Bryant High School in Cottondale. × 25 of 25 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Justin Towner 08, Len Irvine 03, Cameron Green 13, during a game between Homewood and Paul Bryant on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Paul Bryant High School in Cottondale. Prev Next

COTTONDALE -- The Homewood High School football team was on the doorstep, looking to make it a two-possession game.

But a fourth-down play early in the fourth quarter turned disastrous, as Paul Bryant's Jakeon Wilson scooped up a fumble and returned it 95 yards for the decisive in touchdown in Paul Bryant's 31-28 victory over Homewood on Friday night in the regular season finale for both squads.

Homewood (4-6) opened the game's scoring on a 27-yard pass from Pate Owen to Len Irvine to give the Patriots a 7-0 lead.

The scoring pace accelerated in the second quarter. Ray Lucky scored on a 3-yard run to get Paul Bryant on the board, Owen scored on a 2-yard run, Owen hit Alex Ray on a 19-yard pass and Ty'Javian Edwards hit Lucky for a 7-yard score. Homewood held a 21-12 lead at halftime.

Lucky scored his third touchdown of the night in the third quarter, as he raced 49 yards to the end zone to cut the deficit to 21-18. Paul Bryant then took the lead, as Chase Davis stepped in front of an Owen pass and took it 60 yards to the house for a 25-21 edge.

Kameron Gaines put Homewood right back in front two minutes later on his 10-yard scoring run to make it 28-25, before the second defensive touchdown of the night for Paul Bryant put the score at its final margin. Homewood's offense had a couple more chances in the fourth quarter to come back, but were unable to dent the scoreboard.

Homewood's defense played well enough to win the game, as the Patriots held Paul Bryant to just 163 total yards. Homewood went for 292 yards through the air, most of them coming from Owen's arm.

Despite the losing record, the Patriots still qualified for the Class 6A playoffs. Homewood heads to two-time defending state champion Pinson Valley next week, while Paul Bryant (8-2) visits Stanhope Elmore.

- Stats courtesy of Tyler Martin, Tuscaloosa News

