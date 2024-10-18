Patriots fall to Parker in region title game

× 1 of 45 Expand Homewood defensive back C.J. Tidmore gets some help from his friends while tackling the Parker ball carrier during a game between Homewood and Parker on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 2 of 45 Expand Homewood defensive lineman Will Ray (92) meets the Parker ball carrier in the backfield during a game between Homewood and Parker on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 3 of 45 Expand Homewood quarterback Will Myers (11) throws a pass to running back Evan Ausmer (2) during a game between Homewood and Parker on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 4 of 45 Expand Homewood quarterback Kaleb Carson (3) runs with the ball during a game between Homewood and Parker on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium. HOMEWOOD – "What if" will certainly be part of the process as Homewood High School head coach Ben Berguson and his team dissects Friday night’s 27-17 loss to Parker in a game featuring the top two teams in Class 6A, Region 5. But turning the page is also imperative for the Patriots.

“I thought our kids played extremely hard, they never quit,” Berguson said. “We missed a few opportunities tonight. We had way too many missed tackles tonight – [Nos.] 5 and 22 are really good players [for Parker], a lot of credit to them. They got a really good football team. We got to regroup now and get ready for Minor. It’s a huge game. To be able to host, we got to get that win.”

Terence Gaines (No. 5) and Chancellor Sparks (No. 22) certainly played a key role in a Parker win that cemented the Thundering Herd’s second consecutive region title. Gaines rushed for 111 yards on 13 carries and scored on a 5-yard run. He also had a 16-yard touchdown reception. Sparks had 41 yards on nine carries and turned a short swing pass from Dylan Reese into a 26-yard touchdown reception early in the second half.

But there were also plenty of other Parker players playing a key role on Friday night as the Herd (8-1 overall, 5-0 in region) remained unbeaten against Alabama competition this season. Reese threw for 231 yards, Na’eem Offord made plays on both sides of the ball and the Herd had several big plays from its defense. The Herd opened the game with a defensive stop and then motored 74 yards on two plays, with Offord’s 58-yard reception starting the drive and Gaines 16-yard scoring reception giving Parker the early 7-0 lead.

However, Homewood (6-2, 4-1) answered with a 42-yard field goal by Whit Armistead and took the lead on the following possession. Quarterback Will Myers got the touchdown on a 1-yard run with 2:27 left in the first quarter to give the Patriots a 10-7 lead. Parker responded with 15-play, 70-yard drive that featured three third-down conversions and a fourth-down conversion. Gaines got the touchdown on a 5-yard run and the Herd had a 14-10 lead.

Homewood looked like it might grab the lead back after R.C. Gartman ended a Parker drive with a fumble recovery at the Patriots 28-yard line late in the half. Myers and Kaleb Carson connected on a 15-yard pass play to start the drive. Four plays later, with his team facing a fourth-and-1 just inside Parker’s territory, Berguson decided to gamble.

“I just felt like we needed something good to happen right there,” Berguson said. “I felt good about it. Now, maybe I should have punted it and pinned them deep. I just thought if we get this, something good happens (and) we’re in striking distance. It just didn’t work out.”

Homewood also lost Myers to a bruised shoulder during that sequence.

Parker not only made the defensive stop but turned it into points quickly. Offord got things started with 23 rushing yards on the first two plays and capped the drive with an 8-yard touchdown run with 1:23 left. Parker carried the 21-10 lead into halftime and scored on the first drive of the second half when Reese and Sparks connected on the scoring toss.

However, Homewood didn’t go away despite trailing by 17 points. The Patriots got a big break on the next drive when Offord’s 54-yard interception return for what appeared to be a score was negated by a roughing the passer penalty. Three plays later, Carson found J.T. Watts for a 2-yard touchdown pass and Homewood trailed by 10 with 5:30 left in the third quarter. It was part of a solid half for Carson, who finished with 119 passing yards and 47 rushing yards.

“I’ve made this statement several times the last few weeks, we have the best backup quarterback we’ve had in 30 years,” Berguson said. “When he’s called to duty he comes in and does his job.”

In this case, though, it wasn’t quite enough. Parker didn’t score again but the Herd was able to hold on for the win. Parker finished with 259 yards on the ground and 231 yards through the air. Homewood finished with 95 yards on the ground and 135 yards through the air.

Homewood closes region play next Friday at Minor. A win by the Patriots would clinch a first round home game in the 6A playoffs.

