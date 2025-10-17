Patriots hold off Parker to clinch Region 5 title

× 1 of 45 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood at Parker Football - Week 9 Homewood Ballcarrier fighting for extra yards - In Homewood's 35-28 Win at Parker, on Friday, October 17, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender × 2 of 45 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood at Parker Football - Week 9 Kaleb Carson QB (3) fighting for yards deep in Homewood territory - In Homewood's 35-28 Win at Parker, on Friday, October 17, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender × 3 of 45 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood at Parker Football - Week 9 Homewood Punt Return Team nearly blocks the Parker Punt - In Homewood's 35-28 Win at Parker, on Friday, October 17, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender × 4 of 45 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood at Parker Football - Week 9 Defense celebrates a disrupted pass on 4th down late in the game - In Homewood's 35-28 Win at Parker, on Friday, October 17, 2025. Homewood High football coach Ben Berguson thought there could be a quick start in his team’s Class 6A Region 5 championship game at Parker on Friday night. In fact, he warned his team that it could very well happen.

“I'm talking to the team before the game,” Berguson said. “I said, ‘Look, things are going to be really fast out the gate. We just can't spot them 21 points. If we do, then we’ll settle in and we’ll play with them.’ But we were the ones that scored 21 points.”

Homewood did indeed jump out to the three-touchdown lead but it still came down to the final play. Once Homewood’s Caleb Jackson secured a final play interception on a desperation pass, the Patriots finally celebrated a 35-28 victory over the defending Class 6A champions. Homewood also celebrated the program’s first region title since 2022.

“This win means a lot to us,” said Homewood quarterback Kaleb Carson. “It shows us how great we can be as a team and how close we are a squad when we blend together.”

It was certainly a team effort for the Patriots, who made several huge defensive stops. But it was Carson stirring the drink in the victory. The playmaking quarterback had 115 rushing yards on 20 carries with three touchdowns and completed 16 passes on 20 attempts for 178 yards and a pair of scores.

“He's just a winner,” Berguson said. “He's unbelievable, you know. We haven't ran him a lot this year. We turned him loose tonight, and when it mattered, he won a football game for us.”

Carson made big play after big play for the Homewood offense with none bigger than when eluded pressure on 3rd-and-6 and weaved his way through the Parker defense enroute to a 47-yard touchdown run. When he was done on that play, the Patriots (7-1 overall, 5-0 Region 5) had what was ultimately the winning points with 2:29 left on the clock.

“I saw nobody in front of me, just saw green grass,” Carson said when asked afterward to describe the game-winning score. “It brightens my eyes. I love to see green grass in front of me.”

Homewood still had to hold on against a Parker team that put together its own 21-0 run after the Patriots jumped to the three-touchdown lead. Two of the scores came either because a turnover or after a turnover by Carson. The third came on the opening drive of the second drive when quarterback Dylan Reese connected with Jacoby Quates on a 65-yard touchdown.

The Patriots calmy answered with a nine-play, 79-yard drive that included a key third down run by Carson and a pair of costly Parker penalties. The go-ahead score came on a 10-yard pass from Carson to Hayes DeCoudres with 4:59 left in the third quarter. DeCoudres made a nice shoestring catch on the play and then finished off the final seven yards to get into the end zone.

Parker (6-3 overall, 4-1 Region 5) answered with a 73-yard run by Isaiah Miles with 3:59 left in the game. Three plays from scrimmage later, the Patriots had the winning points. The defense came up with a pair of late stops, including on a fourth down sack by Henry Templeton and Rodregus Lambert with 1:32 left.

“Give all the credit to our defense for stopping them tonight,” Berguson said.

