Patriots suffer first defeat at Mountain Brook

MOUNTAIN BROOK – Chris Yeager said it best following the game.

“In a game like this, it comes down to five or six plays.”

It would be hard to argue with the Mountain Brook High School football coach Friday night, as his Spartans held on to beat rival Homewood 27-22 at Spartan Stadium in a non-region matchup.

“This game did and last week did,” said Yeager, continuing his thought. “This week, it turned out better for us. We’ve been in this situation three times this year.”

Take for instance Cayden Hofbauer’s 32-yard touchdown pass to Sam Smith just before the half to give Mountain Brook the 13-3 lead at the break, after both teams slogged through a rainy first half with a few field goals.

One could also point to Mountain Brook keeping Homewood’s offense off the board after the Patriots recovered a fumble on the third quarter kickoff. That allowed the Spartans to open up a 20-3 lead on Lawson McKnight’s 4-yard touchdown run, set up by a long Stuart Andrews sprint. More on him later.

Hayes Windle’s interception in the fourth quarter thwarted a promising Homewood drive, allowing the Spartans’ offense to drain more time off the clock. Boyd Cooper’s sack earlier in that drive was another big one.

Those moments stood out, to be sure. But there were 30 other moments that were arguably just as critical. Each of Stuart Andrews’ carries on Friday night came with a price, whether in yardage or in wearing down the Homewood defensive front.

Andrews was a force to be reckoned with the entire night. His 55-yard burst in the third quarter was one of his biggest runs, and he finished the night with 211 yards on his 30 carries. His touchdown with just under eight minutes to play nearly put the game out of reach, making it 27-15.

To Homewood’s credit, the offense moved the ball effectively during the game, especially in the second half. Head coach Ben Berguson bemoaned the number of pre-snap penalties his team committed, which hindered the Patriots’ ability to sustain drives in the first half.

After the Spartans went up 20-3, Homewood responded. Myers hit Tomon Felton for a 6-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 20-9. The Patriots got a little closer early in the fourth quarter, as Evan Ausmer capped off a drive with a 10-yard touchdown run to cut it to 20-15. Ausmer had 11 carries for 77 yards in the game.

Mountain Brook and Andrews went right back to work after that, going back up two possessions with 7:54 to go. By the time Kylen Newell caught a 13-yard touchdown from Myers with 1:11 to play, making it 27-22, it was too little, too late.

Myers finished 15-of-27 passing for 198 yards and a pair of scores, while rushing for 92 yards on 18 carries. His top target was Newell, who caught nine passes for 129 yards. Felton had four grabs for 24 yards, JT Watts had a 28-yard grab and Kaleb Carson had a 19-yard catch.

The Spartans responded well and finished strong after the disappointment of last week’s loss to region foe Oxford. Mountain Brook led by 14 in the fourth quarter and fell short in the final minute of that one, but the Spartans were the aggressor in the final frame this time around.

“The whole thing we said was we were going to lean into our misses and if we did that, it would open us up to lessons,” Yeager said. “We didn’t talk about outcomes, we didn’t talk a lot about Homewood other than their scheme.”

Yeager did give immense credit to Homewood, which fell to 5-1 after the loss. The matchup with the Spartans was the Patriots’ biggest test to date this season.

“We needed that to see where we’re at. We’ve got a lot we can still clean up. Big region game against Gardendale at home next week,” Berguson said.

Each field goal kicker had a solid night. Mountain Brook’s Anderson Roberts nailed field goals of 21 and 30 yards to give the Spartans a 6-0 lead. Homewood’s Whit Armistead hit from 24 yards to cut it to 6-3 late in the second quarter.

Mountain Brook outgained Homewood 383-367 in the contest. Hofbauer didn’t have the most prolific night passing — finishing 4-of-10 for 83 yards — but his 38-yard strike to Archie Andrews in the fourth quarter set up Andrews’ pivotal touchdown.

Hofbauer finished with 65 rushing yards as well. McKnight had seven carries for 27 yards.

Yeager is seeing plenty of improvement each week from his club. The Spartans entered the year with an abundance of youth and inexperience. They aren’t so inexperienced any longer.

“We’re young enough to keep me on edge, but we’re growing enough to give me hope,” he said.

Both teams return to region play next week. Mountain Brook makes a trip to Clay-Chalkville and Homewood returns home to face Gardendale.

“This will pay off in the long run,” Berguson said.

Cavs notch 2nd win

John Carroll earned its second win of the year with 27-7 triumph at Montevallo on Friday.

John Ford had a huge night for the Cavs, carrying the ball 41 times and finishing with 214 yards and four touchdowns.

Garrett Barnes was 9-of-15 passing for 80 yards.

