Patriots roll to 3-0 with dominant win

× 1 of 18 Expand The Homewood wide receiver is able to out run the Mortimer Jordan defensive backs and make the catch during a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan High Schools on Friday, September 6th, 2024, at Mortimer Jordan High School, Jimmie Trotter Stadium in Kimberly AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 2 of 18 Expand The Homewood defense used gang tackling to great effect during a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan High Schools on Friday, September 6th, 2024, at Mortimer Jordan High School, Jimmie Trotter Stadium in Kimberly AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 3 of 18 Expand The Homewood defense are able to strip the ball away for a turnover during a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan High Schools on Friday, September 6th, 2024, at Mortimer Jordan High School, Jimmie Trotter Stadium in Kimberly AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 4 of 18 Expand The Homewood wide receiver, Tomon Felton (8) is lifted up in celebration after a touchdown during a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan High Schools on Friday, September 6th, 2024, at Mortimer Jordan High School, Jimmie Trotter Stadium in Kimberly AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 5 of 18 Expand The Homewood defensive lineman, Noah Jones, (93) and defensive lineman, Gray Keown, (97) look towards the sideline for the defensive play call during a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan High Schools on Friday, September 6th, 2024, at Mortimer Jordan High School, Jimmie Trotter Stadium in Kimberly AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 6 of 18 Expand The Homewood wide receiver, Tomon Felton (8) catches a deep laser thrown pass ultimately resulting in a touchdown during a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan High Schools on Friday, September 6th, 2024, at Mortimer Jordan High School, Jimmie Trotter Stadium in Kimberly AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 7 of 18 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Homewood students during a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan High Schools on Friday, September 6th, 2024, at Mortimer Jordan High School, Jimmie Trotter Stadium in Kimberly AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 8 of 18 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Homewood students during a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan High Schools on Friday, September 6th, 2024, at Mortimer Jordan High School, Jimmie Trotter Stadium in Kimberly AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 9 of 18 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Homewood cheerleaders during a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan High Schools on Friday, September 6th, 2024, at Mortimer Jordan High School, Jimmie Trotter Stadium in Kimberly AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 10 of 18 Expand Homewood running back, Evan Ausmer (2) dives through the Mortimer Jordan defense to get into the secondary during a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan High Schools on Friday, September 6th, 2024, at Mortimer Jordan High School, Jimmie Trotter Stadium in Kimberly AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 11 of 18 Expand Homewood quarterback, Will Myers, (11) is able to safely get the pass out connecting with his wide receiver for a long first down, before he's hit by Mortimer Jordan linebacker, Caden Todoroff (15) during a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan High Schools on Friday, September 6th, 2024, at Mortimer Jordan High School, Jimmie Trotter Stadium in Kimberly AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 12 of 18 Expand The Homewood lineman holds back, Jordan defensive player, allowing his running back a clear lane during a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan High Schools on Friday, September 6th, 2024, at Mortimer Jordan High School, Jimmie Trotter Stadium in Kimberly AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 13 of 18 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Homewood players and students run onto the field during pregame celebrations and announcements at a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan High Schools on Friday, September 6th, 2024, at Mortimer Jordan High School, Jimmie Trotter Stadium in Kimberly AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 14 of 18 Expand Erin Nelson Sweeney Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Hewitt-Trussville tight end Donovan Price (33) catches a pass during a Class 7A state semifinal game at Thompson High School’s Warrior Stadium in Alabaster on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 15 of 18 Expand Erin Nelson Sweeney Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. The Huskies and Warriors high-five following a Class 7A state semifinal game at Thompson High School’s Warrior Stadium in Alabaster on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 16 of 18 Expand Erin Nelson Sweeney Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Hewitt-Trussville running back Jaqson Melton (5) carries the ball during a Class 7A state semifinal game at Thompson High School’s Warrior Stadium in Alabaster on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 17 of 18 Expand Erin Nelson Sweeney Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Thompson defensive back Anquon Fegans (0) intercepts a pass by Hewitt-Trussville quarterback Peyton Floyd (7) during a Class 7A state semifinal game at Thompson High School’s Warrior Stadium in Alabaster on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 18 of 18 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Homewood team captains watch the head referee as he explains the coin toss procedures during a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan High Schools on Friday, September 6th, 2024, at Mortimer Jordan High School, Jimmie Trotter Stadium in Kimberly AL. Photo by James Nicholas Prev Next

KIMBERLY – Homewood High School is rolling.

The Patriots gained nearly 500 yards of offense and blew past Mortimer Jordan 49-21 in Kimberly on Friday night.

Quarterback Will Myers was sensational, completing 13-of-19 passes for 340 yards and five touchdowns. Three of those touchdowns were received by Tomon Felton, who finished with four catches for 161 yards. Kylen Newell caught three passes for 130 yards and a touchdown in the Class 6A, Region 5 win.

“We exploded in the passing game tonight,” Homewood head coach Ben Berguson said.

Running back Evan Ausmer finished with 13 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown for Homewood (3-0, 1-0 in region).

“We went up there with the intent of running the ball between the tackles, but we ended up Air Raid-ing them,” Berguson said.

The Patriots finished with 471 yards of offense and 28 second-half points, something Berguson said last week that he wanted to see more of moving forward. Mortimer Jordan finished with 292 total yards and three lost fumbles.

Berguson said the Patriots’ defense played really well during the game as well.

Homewood plays host to Woodlawn next week in another game.

“It’s nice to be 3-0,” Berguson said. “We’re focusing on ourselves.”

Click here to sign up for our Under the Lights newsletter and follow us on social media.

Click here to view and purchase photos from this week's games.