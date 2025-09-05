Carson, Chapleau power Patriots past Mortimer Jordan in region win

× 1 of 29 Expand Homewood running back Reid Goldstein (4) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan on Friday, Sep. 5, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 2 of 29 Expand Homewood running back Reid Goldstein (4) catches a touchdown pass during a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan on Friday, Sep. 5, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 3 of 29 Expand Homewood cheerleaders run onto the field with the team before a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan on Friday, Sep. 5, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 4 of 29 Expand Homewood wide receiver Davis Litton (12) and running back Davis Griffin (22) celebrate a touchdown during a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan on Friday, Sep. 5, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 5 of 29 Expand Homewood wide receiver Davis Litton (12) scores a touchdown during a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan on Friday, Sep. 5, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 6 of 29 Expand Homewood wide receiver Davis Litton (12) turns up field on the way to the end zone during a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan on Friday, Sep. 5, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 7 of 29 Expand Homewood tight end Hayes DeCoudres (80) gets both feet in for a catch during a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan on Friday, Sep. 5, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 8 of 29 Expand Homewood coach Myron Powe works with the defensive line due warm ups before a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan on Friday, Sep. 5, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 9 of 29 Expand Homewood quarterback Jack Myers (7) throws a pass during a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan on Friday, Sep. 5, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 10 of 29 Expand × 11 of 29 Expand The Homewood Marching Band performs during a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan on Friday, Sep. 5, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 12 of 29 Expand The Homewood Marching Band performs during a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan on Friday, Sep. 5, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 13 of 29 Expand Homewood defensive back John Griffin (3) celebrates a tackle for loss during a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan on Friday, Sep. 5, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 14 of 29 Expand × 15 of 29 Expand × 16 of 29 Expand Homewood running back Chappy Chapleau (0) scores a touchdown during a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan on Friday, Sep. 5, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 17 of 29 Expand × 18 of 29 Expand × 19 of 29 Expand The Homewood Marching Band performs during a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan on Friday, Sep. 5, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 20 of 29 Expand Homewood running back Reid Goldstein (4) fights for yards during a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan on Friday, Sep. 5, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 21 of 29 Expand Homewood head coach Ben Berguson during a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan on Friday, Sep. 5, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 22 of 29 Expand Homewood sacks Mortimer Jordan's quarterback during a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan on Friday, Sep. 5, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 23 of 29 Expand Homewood's defensive line starts to rush the quarterback during a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan on Friday, Sep. 5, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 24 of 29 Expand Homewood running back Chappy Chapleau (0) breaks free on his way to the end zone during a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan on Friday, Sep. 5, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 25 of 29 Expand Homewood wide receiver David Walden (10) runs with the ball during a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan on Friday, Sep. 5, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 26 of 29 Expand Homewood defensive lineman Rodregus Lambert (21) and Dennis White (91) pressure the Mortimer Jordan quarterback during a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan on Friday, Sep. 5, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 27 of 29 Expand Homewood kicker Judson Eanes (40) kicks an extra point during a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan on Friday, Sep. 5, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 28 of 29 Expand Homewood runing back Davis Griffin (22) runs for the end zone during a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan on Friday, Sep. 5, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 29 of 29 Expand Homewood wide receive Tomon Felton (8) looks to get upfield during a game between Homewood and Mortimer Jordan on Friday, Sep. 5, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. Prev Next

Senior quarterback Caleb Carson threw four touchdown passes and topped 300 yards — all in the first half — as Homewood cruised past Mortimer Jordan 49-7 in a Class 6A, Region 5 game Friday night. Chappy Chapleau added two touchdowns, including a 73-yard scoring drive to close out the first half.

Homewood did not score until late in the first quarter — with 1:54 remaining — when Carson connected with Davis Griffin for a 56-yard touchdown. Just minutes later, Carson threw another long scoring pass to Timon Felton. Less than two minutes after that, Chapleau ran a wildcat play for a 30-yard touchdown to put the Patriots ahead 21-0.

Chapleau later capped a six-minute, 73-yard touchdown drive to close out the first half. The Patriots added 28 points in the second quarter to lead 35-0 at halftime.

The second team played the entire second half for Homewood. Jack Mayers threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Davis Litton, and Micah Jones added the final score on a 5-yard run. Mortimer Jordan got on the board late with a 12-yard touchdown pass.

“We just had to settle in and play our game." Homewood Coach Ben Berguson said. "I am really proud of the way our team played in the first half and we were in total control in the first half. Our defense was outstanding tonight, and I think we held them to 13 yards of offense in the first half and we had 350 yards in the first half.”

Berguson praised the defense, which allowed just one touchdown on the night and prevented any big plays.

“Everyone got to play tonight and we are playing to host a first-round playoff game,” he said. “We still have a lot to improve on and we still are having way too many penalties. We had a lot of dropped balls tonight, but we still got to get a little bit better each week.”

Looking ahead to next week’s Region 5 matchup, Berguson added, “We just have to improve ourselves. We got a lot to clean up, but yeah I am excited about this team.”

The Patriots (3-0) are on the road next week at Woodlawn.

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.

The Edge is a proud sponsor of Homewood football coverage this fall.