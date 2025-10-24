Patriots tame Tigers in region win

× 1 of 31 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood vs Minor Football - Week 10 Timothy Roshell QB (1) rolls out for a pass - In Homewood's 31-14 Win vs Minor, on Friday, October 24, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender × 2 of 31 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood vs Minor Football - Week 10 Davis Griffin RB (22) fights for yardage - In Homewood's 31-14 Win vs Minor, on Friday, October 24, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender × 3 of 31 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood vs Minor Football - Week 10 Reid Goldstein RB (4) finds the hole on his TD run behuind block by Gray Keown OL (55) - In Homewood's 31-14 Win vs Minor, on Friday, October 24, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender × 4 of 31 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood vs Minor Football - Week 10 Chappy Chapleau RB (0) and Gray Keown OL (55) celebrate a TD - In Homewood's 31-14 Win vs Minor, on Friday, October 24, 2025. HOMEWOOD — The Homewood Patriots tamed the Minor Tigers on Friday night in their final home game of the regular season, defeating the Tigers 31-14.

Both teams struggled to move the ball in the first quarter. Freshman defensive back Kamron Givan gave the Minor defense a boost with a 42-yard interception return into Patriot territory.

“We definitely had a letdown after the Parker game last week,” Homewood head coach Ben Berguson said. “In the first half, we just never could get in any rhythm. Give Minor a lot of credit. We could not run the ball in the first half.”

Homewood finished with just 121 rushing yards. Only 20 of those came in the first half.

It wasn’t until the 8:06 mark of the second quarter that Kaleb Carson found Tomon Felton on a slant route. Felton took the pass 81 yards to the end zone, giving the Patriots a 7-0 lead.

Senior kicker Judson Eanes added three more points with 28 seconds left in the half on a 29-yard field goal, putting Homewood up 10-0 at the break.

Coming out of the half, Homewood’s offense found the rhythm it had been missing, scoring on its next three drives.

With 9:05 left in the third quarter, Carson connected with Chappy Chapleau on a 20-yard touchdown pass, putting the Patriots ahead 17-0.

Senior running back Davis Griffin found the end zone with 4:21 remaining in the third, extending the Homewood lead to 24-0.

Homewood scored its final points on the first play of the fourth quarter, as Carson found Griffin again for a touchdown, making it 31-0 with 11:56 left in the game.

Carson completed 19 of 30 passes for 279 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 56 yards.

Minor added two scores on its final two drives. One came on a 1-yard run by junior quarterback Tommie Burts, and another on a Burts-to-Logan Johnson touchdown pass with 2:30 remaining.

Minor (4-5, 2-4 Class 6A, Region 5) will wrap up the regular season with a home game against Northridge.

Homewood (8-1, 6-0 Class 6A, Region 5) will end its regular season on the road at Class 7A opponent James Clemens before hosting the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

