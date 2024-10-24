Patriots blast Minor, earn 2 seed

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood Football Homewood's Kaleb Carson (3) and Evan Ausmer (2) celebrate a touchdown during a game between Homewood and Minor on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at Minor High School in Adamsville. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler. × 2 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood Football Homewood's Kaleb Carson (3) celebrates a touchdown with an offensive lineman during a game between Homewood and Minor on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at Minor High School in Adamsville. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler. × 3 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood Football Homewood's Kylen Newell (1) runs with the ball during a game between Homewood and Minor on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at Minor High School in Adamsville. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler. × 4 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood Football Homewood's Trust Darnell (33) bears down on the ballcarrier during a game between Homewood and Minor on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at Minor High School in Adamsville. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler. × 5 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood Football Homewood's Evan Ausmer (2) runs with the ball during a game between Homewood and Minor on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at Minor High School in Adamsville. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler. × 6 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood Football Homewood's John Griffin (3) and Bryon Long (24) celebrate during a game between Homewood and Minor on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at Minor High School in Adamsville. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler. Prev Next

ADAMSVILLE – The Homewood High School football team needed only one half of dominant football to pick-up a decisive victory on Thursday night.

The Patriots (7-2 overall, 5-1 in Class 6A, Region 5) defeated Minor 41-0, with all their scoring coming in the first half.

With the win, the Patriots secured the No. 2 seed in Class 6A, Region 5, earning the right to host a first-round state playoff game.

“It is huge for us to be able to host a playoff game,” Homewood head coach Ben Berguson said following the game. “We will end up facing Athens, and I will go watch them tomorrow night.”

Homewood was led by its defense, which suffocated the Tigers’ offense and forced three turnovers. Maleik Smiley forced a fumble on the second play of the game and later grabbed an interception.

“We punched them in the mouth early,” Berguson said. “We just got after them tonight. Maleik Smiley forced a fumble early and that set the tone. I was really proud of our defense."

“Coming off the loss against Parker, we just had to bring it to them tonight,” said Smiley. “We had to get right again.”

Smiley’s forced fumble on the first drive was recovered by Joey Luckianow, who returned it to the 3-yard line. Two plays later, quarterback Kaleb Carson punched it in for a short touchdown run. Carson added a dazzling 49-yard touchdown on the next drive, breaking away on a read-option play that left Minor defenders chasing.

Smiley continued his strong first quarter with an interception off a tipped pass, and Homewood capitalized with a 40-yard scoring drive led by Evan Ausmer to start the second quarter. Ausmer later found the end zone again after a bad snap on a Minor (5-4 overall, 3-3 in regional) punt gave the Patriots the ball inside the 10-yard line. Another poor snap led to a short Davis Griffin touchdown run, pushing the lead to 34-0.

Homewood kept the pressure on, with senior receiver Kylen Newell catching a 16-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter, extending the lead to 41-0 at halftime. The Patriots outgained Minor 193-8 in the first half, scoring six touchdowns while holding the Tigers to just two first downs.

The second half was less eventful, as the Patriots played their backups. The lone highlight was a strip-sack by Homewood’s Major Moorer, which was recovered by Noah Jones.

Carson finished 4-of-8 passing for 75 yards, with three carries for 52 yards, totaling three touchdowns and leading the game in both passing and rushing. Carson played for an injured Will Myers, who went out of last week's game against Parker but is expected back soon.

Homewood also notched its 400th win in program history and improved to a 6-3 advantage in the series against Minor.

Both teams will conclude the regular season next week, with Homewood hosting James Clemens and Minor traveling to Northridge.

