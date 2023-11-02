Patriots roll in regular season finale

× 1 of 37 Expand Photo by James Nicholas. Homewood defensive lineman Will Keown (95) puts pressure on the Jasper quarterback during a game between Jasper and Homewood High School’s on Thursday, November 2nd, 2023, at Homewood High School, Waldrop football Stadium in Homewood AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 2 of 37 Expand Photo by James Nicholas. It took teamwork for the Jasper defenders to stop Homewood running back A.J. Crear (23) during a game between Jasper and Homewood High School’s on Thursday, November 2nd, 2023, at Homewood High School, Waldrop football Stadium in Homewood AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 3 of 37 Expand Photo by James Nicholas. Homewood pep squad members lead the team onto the field before a game between Jasper and Homewood High School’s on Thursday, November 2nd, 2023, at Homewood High School, Waldrop football Stadium in Homewood AL. HOMEWOOD – Homewood High School head coach Ben Berguson saw what he needed to see in the first half Thursday night.

The Patriots scored all their points in the opening two quarters in a 38-14 victory over visiting Jasper at Waldrop Stadium.

“We played well in all phases,” Berguson said following the win.

Homewood wrapped up the regular season with the victory, finishing with a 6-4 mark ahead of the Class 6A playoffs. The Patriots head to Pike Road next Friday night to begin the postseason.

Starting quarterback Will Myers returned Thursday after missing the last two games, and looked no worse for the wear. He broke the game’s opening play for a 66-yard run, scored on a 1-yard run a few plays later, and the rout was on.

“He never missed a beat,” Berguson said. “He did a great job.”

Myers scored a second touchdown in the opening frame, running 25 yards to the end zone. He also scored on a 28-yard scamper in the second quarter. He found the end zone three times on his eight carries, piling up 156 yards on the ground for the game.

Myers also hit Kylen Newell for a 58-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. He completed 5-of-6 for 118 yards. Newell caught a pair of passes for 79 yards, while Nicholas Hughes caught a couple for 28 yards.

A.J. Crear scored on a 5-yard run late in the first half to push the lead to 38-0. Crear toted the rock 14 times for 56 yards on the evening.

Homewood’s defense was stout in the first half as well. The Patriots forced Jasper into four punts in the first half and forced a turnover in the second quarter. C.J. Tidmore and Maurice Johnson converged on the Jasper ball carrier, popping the ball out and allowing Trust Darnell to recover. In the third quarter, Will Keown and Randall Jaquez picked up sacks.

Berguson was also satisfied with the special teams. Whit Armistead converted all five of his extra-point attempts and nailed a 40-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Both teams ran the ball almost exclusively in the second half. Jasper took the opening kickoff of the second half and scored on a 17-play, 73-yard drive, that consumed nearly 10 minutes of game time. Micah Pledger capped off that drive with a 3-yard run.

Pledger scored on a 64-yard burst in the final quarter, and finished with 157 yards on 27 carries. He also caught a pair of passes for 22 yards. Jasper quarterback Tanner Morrow was 5-of-13 passing for 47 yards.

Jasper ends the season with a 1-9 record.

Homewood was able to get plenty of players in the game over the final two quarters and built confidence heading into what will be a tough playoff game next week. Pike Road is currently 7-2 and went unbeaten in Region 2.

“Good football team,” Berguson said of the Patriots’ first round opponent. “But we’ve been there and done that before, too. I’m ready. We’ve just got to have a good week of practice and we’ll give ourselves a chance to win.”

