Owen's big night spurs Patriots

× 1 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood’s Pate Owen (18) looks to throw the ball during a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 28-6. Photo by Erin Nelson × 2 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Jackson-Olin’s Kason Jones (2) runs the ball during a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 28-6. Photo by Erin Nelson × 3 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood’s Kameron Gaines (7) fumbles the ball as Jackson-Olin’s Amauria Caffey (31) picks it up during a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 28-6. Photo by Erin Nelson × 4 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood’s Kameron Gaines (7) is tackled by Jackson-Olin’s Markel Williams (4) during a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 28-6. Photo by Erin Nelson × 5 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood’s Kameron Gaines (7) takes the handoff from Homewood’s Brode Susce (4) during a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 28-6. Photo by Erin Nelson × 6 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood’s Kameron Gaines (7) is tackled by Jackson-Olin’s Markel Williams (4) during a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 28-6. Photo by Erin Nelson × 7 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood’s Trae Ausmer (9) is tacked by Jackson-Olin’s Markel Williams (4) during a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 28-6. Photo by Erin Nelson × 8 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood’s Trae Ausmer (9) is tacked by Jackson-Olin’s Markel Williams (4) during a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 28-6. Photo by Erin Nelson × 9 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Homewood Patriots take the field at the start of a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 28-6. Photo by Erin Nelson × 10 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Homewood High marching band performs during halftime in a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 28-6. Photo by Erin Nelson × 11 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood’s Darrius Hentley (17), Homewood’s Cameron Humes (28) and Homewood’s Josh Beasley (36) during a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 28-6. Photo by Erin Nelson × 12 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood’s Katie Crim (83) kicks an extra point during a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 28-6. Photo by Erin Nelson × 13 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood’s Kameron Gaines (7) runs the ball during a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 28-6. Photo by Erin Nelson × 14 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood’s Kameron Gaines (7) is brought down by Jackson-Olin’s Will Hall (8) during a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 28-6. Photo by Erin Nelson × 15 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood’s Gabe Madden (20) blocks Jackson-Olin’s Brandon Ward (16) during a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 28-6. Photo by Erin Nelson × 16 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood’s Gabe Madden (20) and Homewood’s Charlie Goode (11) tackle Jackson-Olin’s Kelnerrius King (13) during a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 28-6. Photo by Erin Nelson × 17 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Homewood High marching band performs during halftime in a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 28-6. Photo by Erin Nelson × 18 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Homewood High marching band performs during halftime in a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 28-6. Photo by Erin Nelson × 19 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood’s Gabe Madden (20) and Homewood’s Charlie Goode (11) tackle Jackson-Olin’s Kelnerrius King (13) during a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 28-6. Photo by Erin Nelson × 20 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Homewood High marching band performs during halftime in a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 28-6. Photo by Erin Nelson × 21 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood’s Len Irvine (3) catches a pass during a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 28-6. Photo by Erin Nelson × 22 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood’s Trae Ausmer (9) runs the ball during a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 28-6. Photo by Erin Nelson × 23 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Homewood High marching band performs during halftime in a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 28-6. Photo by Erin Nelson × 24 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood’s Len Irvine (3) catches a pass during a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 28-6. Photo by Erin Nelson × 25 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood’s Trae Ausmer (9) runs the ball during a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 28-6. Photo by Erin Nelson × 26 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood’s Brode Susce (4) steps back with the ball during a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 28-6. Photo by Erin Nelson × 27 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood’s Len Irvine (3) runs the ball into the end zone during a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 28-6. Photo by Erin Nelson × 28 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood’s Brody Butler (49) tackles Jackson-Olin’s Brandon Ward (16) during a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 28-6. Photo by Erin Nelson × 29 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood’s Pate Owen (18) looks to throw the ball during a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 28-6. Photo by Erin Nelson × 30 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood’s Kameron Gaines (7) runs the ball down the sideline during a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 28-6. Photo by Erin Nelson × 31 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Jackson-Olin’s Amauria Caffey (31) runs the ball as Homewood’s Trae Ausmer (9) moves in during a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 28-6. Photo by Erin Nelson × 32 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Homewood Patriot student section during a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 28-6. Photo by Erin Nelson × 33 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood’s Trae Ausmer (9) catches the ball on a kick-return during a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 28-6. Photo by Erin Nelson × 34 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Jackson-Olin’s Amauria Caffey (31) picks up the ball on a fumble during a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 28-6. Photo by Erin Nelson × 35 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood’s Pate Owen (18) looks to throw the ball during a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 28-6. Photo by Erin Nelson × 36 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Homewood Patriot drum majors lead the marching band in the halftime show during a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 28-6. Photo by Erin Nelson × 37 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood’s Trae Ausmer (9) catches the ball on a kick-return during a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 28-6. Photo by Erin Nelson × 38 of 38 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood’s Trae Ausmer (9) runs the ball during a game between Jackson-Olin and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 28-6. Photo by Erin Nelson Prev Next

HOMEWOOD — Pate Owen made the most of his senior night.

In his final game at Waldrop Stadium, Homewood High School’s veteran quarterback threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, spurring the Patriots to a 28-6 victory over Class 6A, Region 5 foe Jackson-Olin.

“It was just a good win for the seniors on senior night,” Homewood head coach Ben Berguson said. “We’ve really been close all year. We could very easily be 6-3 or 7-2 right now.”

Homewood has won its past three games and is now 4-5 overall. With Thursday’s triumph over Jackson-Olin, it finished 4-2 in the region.

Owen didn’t leave anything to chance against the Mustangs. He completed his first seven passes and went 11-of-14 passing for 244 yards and three touchdowns in the opening half.

Trae Ausmer, another senior, caught the first score. It was a 71-yard strike on which Ausmer found himself wide open in the middle of the field.

Len Irvine hauled in the next two touchdowns on passes of 26 and 42 yards. To corral the 26-yarder, he sprawled full extension into the end zone.

“That was all Len,” Owen said. “Len made me look good.”

Homewood led 21-0 at half. By then, Ausmer had five receptions for 127 yards, while Irvine had four for 104.

“The trio of Pate, Len and Trae is impressive,” Berguson said. “You saw that in the first half.”

Owen scored on a 1-yard sneak on the Patriots’ first possession of the third quarter. That was the last drive of the night for him and many of the other starters. Brody Susce, a junior, handled signal-calling duties the rest of the game.

“It felt awesome just to be out here one more time,” Owen said. “It’s kind of surreal right now.”

While Owen and the offense put points on the board, the defense kept points off of it. Homewood forced four punts and a turnover on downs in the first half. It held firm in the second as well, with senior linebacker Alex Ray recovering a fumble in his own end zone.

The Mustangs (2-7, 0-6 in region) scored their only points on a 42-yard pass from Malek Lowe to Kelnerrius King late in the fourth quarter.

“They’ve gotten better every week,” Berguson said of his defense. “We’re not young, we’re just inexperienced. And every week they get a little bit better.”

Homewood will close out the regular season next week at Paul Bryant before hitting the road for a region playoff game the following Friday, Nov. 8.

"We’re playing good ball at the right time,” Berguson said.

Click here to purchase photos from the game.