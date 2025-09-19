Patriots celebrate Homecoming with 49-0 win over Jackson-Olin

× 1 of 19 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood running back Chappy Chapleau (0) celebrates his touchdown with Homewood offensive lineman Bardon King (50) during a game between Homewood and Jackson-Olin on Fri, Sept. 19, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 19 Expand Photo by David Leong Jackson-Olin cornerback Jordyn Morris (21) watches as Homewood wide receiver David Walden (10) makes a pass completion during a game between Homewood and Jackson-Olin on Fri, Sept. 19, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 19 Expand Photo by David Leong Jackson-Olin wide receiver Javion Jones (6) is tackled by Homewood inside linebacker Luke Eldridge (6) during a game between Homewood and Jackson-Olin on Fri, Sept. 19, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by David Leong. × 4 of 19 Expand Photo by David Leong Jackson-Olin's Derrion Lewis (5) is pursued by Homewood outside linebacker Henry Templeton (2) and inside linebacker Parker Lindsey (15) during a game between Homewood and Jackson-Olin on Fri, Sept. 19, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by David Leong. × 5 of 19 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood head coach Ben Berguson observes from the sideline during a game between Homewood and Jackson-Olin on Fri, Sept. 19, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by David Leong. × 6 of 19 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood wide receiver David Walden (10) celebrates his touchdown reception with wide receiver Tomon Felton (8) during a game between Homewood and Jackson-Olin on Fri, Sept. 19, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by David Leong. × 7 of 19 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood quarterback Kaleb Carson (3) dodges a tackle during a game between Homewood and Jackson-Olin on Fri, Sept. 19, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by David Leong. × 8 of 19 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood defensive lineman Rodregus Lambert (21) attempts to block a pass by Jackson-Olin quarterback Adonis Miller (18) during a game between Homewood and Jackson-Olin on Fri, Sept. 19, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by David Leong. × 9 of 19 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood kicker Judson Eanes (40) kicks a field goal during a game between Homewood and Jackson-Olin on Fri, Sept. 19, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by David Leong. × 10 of 19 Expand Photo by David Leong Jackson-Olin's Derrion Lewis (5) is tackled by Homewood outside linebacker Henry Templeton (2) during a game between Homewood and Jackson-Olin on Fri, Sept. 19, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by David Leong. × 11 of 19 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood Marching Band entertains the crowd before a game between Homewood and Jackson-Olin on Fri, Sept. 19, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by David Leong. × 12 of 19 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood Patriots take the field before a game between Homewood and Jackson-Olin on Fri, Sept. 19, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by David Leong. × 13 of 19 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood students lead their team onto the field before a game between Homewood and Jackson-Olin on Fri, Sept. 19, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by David Leong. × 14 of 19 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood Patriots captains prepare to take the field before a game between Homewood and Jackson-Olin on Fri, Sept. 19, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by David Leong. × 15 of 19 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood Marching Band entertains the crowd before a game between Homewood and Jackson-Olin on Fri, Sept. 19, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by David Leong. × 16 of 19 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood cheerleaders lead their team onto the field before a game between Homewood and Jackson-Olin on Fri, Sept. 19, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by David Leong. × 17 of 19 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood quarterback Kaleb Carson (3) calls for the snap during a game between Homewood and Jackson-Olin on Fri, Sept. 19, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by David Leong. × 18 of 19 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood quarterback Kaleb Carson (3) is pursued in the backfield by Jackson-Olin defensive lineman Tristian Carter (17) during a game between Homewood and Jackson-Olin on Fri, Sept. 19, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by David Leong. × 19 of 19 Expand Photo by David Leong Jackson-Olin wide receiver Javion Jones (6) is tackled by Homewood outside linebacker Joey Luckianow (49) during a game between Homewood and Jackson-Olin on Fri, Sept. 19, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by David Leong. Prev Next

The Homewood High School football team celebrated Homecoming from start to finish on Friday night.

Behind an efficient offense and a stingy defense, Homewood rolled to a 49-0 shutout over Jackson-Olin on Friday.

“I love the effort we’re playing with,” said Homewood head coach Ben Berguson. “Our defense was outstanding tonight.”

Senior quarterback Kaleb Carson set the tone early, orchestrating an eight-play drive that ended with running back Chappy Chapleau powering in for the opening score midway through the first quarter.

Following a quick defensive stop, Carson connected with David Walden for a 43-yard touchdown strike that had the Homewood (5-0, 3-0 Class 6A, Region 5) sidelines buzzing. He later fooled the defense with play action and found Landon Pettus in the second quarter, giving the Patriots a 21-0 advantage.

While the offense was clicking, the Patriots’ defense stole the spotlight before halftime. Linebacker Darren Stitt came off the edge and delivered a hit that jarred the ball loose from the Mustangs’ quarterback. Defensive lineman Major Moorer pounced on the fumble inside the 5-yard line, setting up Reid Goldstein for a short touchdown run. Homewood went into the break with a commanding 28-0 lead and all the momentum.

The dominance continued in the second half. Goldstein notched his second score of the night on a Wildcat run in the third quarter, and Carson threw his third touchdown pass of the game to Kamryn Foster, who made a contested 14-yard grab in the end zone. Chapleau capped off the scoring early in the fourth quarter with his second touchdown run, pushing the lead to 49-0.

The Patriots piled up 329 yards of offense while limiting Jackson-Olin (2-2, 1-1) to just 101. The Mustangs managed only 32 yards in the first half and never found any rhythm against Homewood’s defensive front.

Carson finished 16-of-22 for 172 yards and three touchdowns.

The Patriots had five different receivers with at least 3 receptions, with Walden leading the way with 4 catches for 67 yards and the score.

Tate Burdeshaw added an interception for the Homewood defensive side.

Homewood has won 11 of the 12 previous meetings.

Homewood hosts Mountain Brook next week in what Berguson expects to be a tough matchup.

“Throw the records out the window,” stated Berguson. “It will be a big game.”

