Patriots cruise again, go to 5-0

ENSLEY – Homewood High School has played five varsity football games this season and has yet to find an opponent to push it. The latest lopsided victory came on Thursday night when Homewood jumped to a four-touchdown lead in the first quarter and cruised to a 52-0 victory over Jackson-Olin on the Mustangs’ home field.

On the season, the Patriots have outscored five opponents by a combined 216-48 and yet to be tested in the second half. Homewood head coach Ben Berguson is more than happy for the lopsided wins to keep coming, but knows there are tougher nights ahead.

“No, they never get old,” Berguson said with a laugh after being asked if the blowout wins ever get old. “I don’t want a close. Hey, we’re about to be in some close football games the second half of the season. All of this has to been to prepare for that.”

By the end of the first quarter on Thursday, Homewood quarterback Will Myers already had three touchdown passes and another score on the ground. It began on the game’s opening drive when Myers found Kylen Newell for a 15-yard touchdown to cap off an eight-play, 56-yard drive. By the end of the quarter, Myers added a 28-yard strike to Kaleb Carson and a 26-yard touchdown pass to Evan Ausmer. Myers also had an 8-yard burst for a score.

“I was really pleased with us in the first quarter, the way we came out,” Berguson said. “We started spotting people in early in the second quarter. We didn’t want to get anybody hurt. I was a little disappointed with our two-minute offense, I wanted to score right there before half.”

The Patriots did get some clutch plays by the defense in the second quarter. Jackson-Olin, which is still trying to get untracked under first-year head coach Joe Webb, the former UAB standout and NFL veteran, moved inside the 10-yard twice in the second quarter but turned the ball over on downs both times.

Homewood’s defense forced and recovered a fumble on the first play of the second half.

Homewood takes a break from region play next week, traveling to Mountain Brook for a local rivalry game.

