Ray fires 4 touchdowns in Patriots win

× 1 of 30 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood Football Homewood quarterback Woods Ray (13) throws a touchdown pass during a game between Homewood and Huffman on Friday, October. 1, 2021, at Waldrop Stadium - Homewood AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 2 of 30 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood Football Homewood running back Jordan Kiwoi (34) runs right up the center hole during a game between Homewood and Huffman on Friday, October. 1, 2021, at Waldrop Stadium - Homewood AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 3 of 30 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood Football Homewood student pep squad members During a game between Homewood and Huffman on Friday, October. 1, 2021, at Waldrop Stadium - Homewood AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 4 of 30 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood Football Homewood defensive lineman Mike Ngei (43) looks to the sideline for the play call During a game between Homewood and Huffman on Friday, October. 1, 2021, at Waldrop Stadium - Homewood AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 5 of 30 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood Football Homewood defensive lineman Luke Keown (53) and outside linebacker Miller Chapman (38) tackle the Huffman running back during a game between Homewood and Huffman on Friday, October. 1, 2021, at Waldrop Stadium - Homewood AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 6 of 30 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood Football Homewood running back Mondrell Odell (4) takes the ball right up the middle during a game between Homewood and Huffman on Friday, October. 1, 2021, at Waldrop Stadium - Homewood AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 7 of 30 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood Football Homewood defensive back Sam Carr (8) follows the Huffman running back during a game between Homewood and Huffman on Friday, October. 1, 2021, at Waldrop Stadium - Homewood AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 8 of 30 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood Football Homewood outside linebacker Carter Engle (32) tackles the Huffman running back during a game between Homewood and Huffman on Friday, October. 1, 2021, at Waldrop Stadium - Homewood AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 9 of 30 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood Football Homewood quarterback Woods Ray (13) had several touchdown passes during a game between Homewood and Huffman on Friday, October. 1, 2021, at Waldrop Stadium - Homewood AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 10 of 30 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood Football Homewood offensive lineman Jack Watson (55) and offensive lineman Cooper Johnston (59) hold off the Huffman defenders during a game between Homewood and Huffman on Friday, October. 1, 2021, at Waldrop Stadium - Homewood AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 11 of 30 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood Football Huffman running back Naeem Offord (5) is tackled by the Homewood defenders during a game between Homewood and Huffman on Friday, October. 1, 2021, at Waldrop Stadium - Homewood AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 12 of 30 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood Football The Huffman running back fumbles the ball as he is tackled by the Homewood defender during a game between Homewood and Huffman on Friday, October. 1, 2021, at Waldrop Stadium - Homewood AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 13 of 30 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood Football Homewood running back Jordan Kiwoi (34) fights for extra yardage at the end of the run during a game between Homewood and Huffman on Friday, October. 1, 2021, at Waldrop Stadium - Homewood AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 14 of 30 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood Football Homewood wide receiver Jackson Parris (5), running back Mondrell Odell (4) and inside linebacker Henry Watson (40) are the nights team Captains during a game between Homewood and Huffman on Friday, October. 1, 2021, at Waldrop Stadium - Homewood AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 15 of 30 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood Football Homewood defensive lineman Jarryd Cline (49) shows off his unique mouth guard during a game between Homewood and Huffman on Friday, October. 1, 2021, at Waldrop Stadium - Homewood AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 16 of 30 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood Football The Homewood defense shows good sportsmanship by taking a knee for an injured Huffman player during a game between Homewood and Huffman on Friday, October. 1, 2021, at Waldrop Stadium - Homewood AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 17 of 30 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood Football A young Homewood cheerleader practices a stunt during a game between Homewood and Huffman on Friday, October. 1, 2021, at Waldrop Stadium - Homewood AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 18 of 30 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood Football A young Homewood cheerleader practices a stunt during a game between Homewood and Huffman on Friday, October. 1, 2021, at Waldrop Stadium - Homewood AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 19 of 30 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood Football Homewood cheerleaders during a game between Homewood and Huffman on Friday, October. 1, 2021, at Waldrop Stadium - Homewood AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 20 of 30 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood Football The Homewood students section during a game between Homewood and Huffman on Friday, October. 1, 2021, at Waldrop Stadium - Homewood AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 21 of 30 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood Football The Homewood students section during a game between Homewood and Huffman on Friday, October. 1, 2021, at Waldrop Stadium - Homewood AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 22 of 30 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood Football The Homewood majorettes during a game between Homewood and Huffman on Friday, October. 1, 2021, at Waldrop Stadium - Homewood AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 23 of 30 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood Football Homewood band members during a game between Homewood and Huffman on Friday, October. 1, 2021, at Waldrop Stadium - Homewood AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 24 of 30 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood Football Homewood band members during a game between Homewood and Huffman on Friday, October. 1, 2021, at Waldrop Stadium - Homewood AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 25 of 30 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood Football A Homewood drum major during a game between Homewood and Huffman on Friday, October. 1, 2021, at Waldrop Stadium - Homewood AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 26 of 30 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood Football Young Homewood fans enjoy a game between Homewood and Huffman on Friday, October. 1, 2021, at Waldrop Stadium - Homewood AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 27 of 30 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood Football The Homewood cheerleaders ended up haveing a long night of pushups during a game between Homewood and Huffman on Friday, October. 1, 2021, at Waldrop Stadium - Homewood AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 28 of 30 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood Football Homewood wide receiver Aron Marsch (10) jumps up after a touchdown during a game between Homewood and Huffman on Friday, October. 1, 2021, at Waldrop Stadium - Homewood AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 29 of 30 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood Football Homewood Police Department School Resource Officer Neal enjoys the game between Homewood and Huffman on Friday, October. 1, 2021, at Waldrop Stadium - Homewood AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 30 of 30 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood Football Homewood players review game footage on the sideline during a game between Homewood and Huffman on Friday, October. 1, 2021, at Waldrop Stadium - Homewood AL. Photo by James Nicholas. Prev Next

HOMEWOOD — The Homewood High School football team looked good coming out of its bye week, pulling away for a 49-14 Class 6A, Region 5 victory over Huffman on Friday night at Waldrop Stadium.

Homewood (5-1, 3-0 in region), in a dominant outing, keeps pace with Briarwood and Mountain Brook as the only unbeatens in league play. Head coach Ben Berguson and his Patriots will take on the Spartans on Oct. 14 and the Lions the following week.

“At the time, I really didn’t want to take [the bye week] because I thought we were playing so well, but we did have some guys banged up and it gave us time to heal up for a really tough stretch coming up,” said Berguson.

Homewood junior quarterback Woods Ray led the charge on Friday at home, completing 9-of-11 attempts for 134 yards and four touchdowns, three of which went to senior Aron Marsch in the first half.

The duo started with an 8-yard crosser off play action on the second Patriots drive of the evening. Their second score covered 7 yards for a 21-0 advantage and the Ray-to-Marsch combo closed out the first half with a 36-yard shot down the right side, sending Homewood to the break with a 28-point cushion.

“Our offense picked up right where we left off before the open date,” Berguson said. "Woods threw four touchdowns in the first half, we were hitting on all cylinders and this was just a great team win.”

The home team reached the end zone on each of its four first-half possessions, while Huffman (1-6, 0-4) punted three times, gathered 52 yards of offense and went scoreless through the first 24 minutes of play.

After forcing a Huffman punt on the opening drive of the game, the Patriots answered with a five-play touchdown drive, as Ray opened up the scoring with a third down conversion to senior J.C. Daniel, who ran under the high-hanging pitch into the left corner of the end zone.

Homewood went for 333 yards of offense and scored on each of its first seven drives. Marsch pulled in five receptions for 88 yards and three scores. Junior running back Calyb Colbert showed some burst out of the backfield with touchdown runs of 59 and 36 yards in the third quarter. He finished with 101 yards rushing to go with a 63-yard outing from Mondrell Odell, who also scored.

Homewood also showed out on the defensive side, pulling a first-team shutout before the Vikings struck twice against the second unit. The stingy effort was bolstered by a pair of second-half turnovers from Aaron Ford (fumble recovery) and Logan Hall (interception).

Huffman quarterback Mekail Alexander-Johnson was injured after being sacked by Miller Chapman early in the first quarter and would not return to play. He was replaced by wideout Naeem Offord, who completed 4-of-9 passes for 63 yards.

Homewood is set to visit Shades Valley next Friday while the Vikings host Chelsea.

Click here to view and purchase photos from the game.