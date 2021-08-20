Daniel's field goal wins it for Patriots

× 1 of 24 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Homewood Kicker J.C. Daniel (6) on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Homewood defeated Hillcrest 37-37. Photo by Jonathan M. Norris × 2 of 24 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Homewood running back Mondrell Odell (4) on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Homewood defeated Hillcrest 37-37. Photo by Jonathan M. Norris × 3 of 24 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Hillcrest Fans on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Homewood defeated Hillcrest 37-37. Photo by Jonathan M. Norris × 4 of 24 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Homewood running back Mondrell Odell (4) on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Homewood defeated Hillcrest 37-37. Photo by Jonathan M. Norris × 5 of 24 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Homewood wide receiver J.C. Daniel (6) on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Homewood defeated Hillcrest 37-37. Photo by Jonathan M. Norris × 6 of 24 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Homewood wide receiver J.C. Daniel (6) on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Homewood defeated Hillcrest 37-37. Photo by Jonathan M. Norris × 7 of 24 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Homewood Fans on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Homewood defeated Hillcrest 37-37. Photo by Jonathan M. Norris × 8 of 24 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Homewood wide receiver Aron Marsch (10) on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Homewood defeated Hillcrest 37-37. Photo by Jonathan M. Norris × 9 of 24 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Homewood Marching Band on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Homewood defeated Hillcrest 37-37. Photo by Jonathan M. Norris × 10 of 24 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Homewood Marching Band on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Homewood defeated Hillcrest 37-37. Photo by Jonathan M. Norris × 11 of 24 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Homewood Marching Band on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Homewood defeated Hillcrest 37-37. Photo by Jonathan M. Norris × 12 of 24 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Homewood Marching Band on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Homewood defeated Hillcrest 37-37. Photo by Jonathan M. Norris × 13 of 24 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Homewood Marching Band on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Homewood defeated Hillcrest 37-37. Photo by Jonathan M. Norris × 14 of 24 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Homewood quarterback Woods Ray (13) on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Homewood defeated Hillcrest 37-37. Photo by Jonathan M. Norris × 15 of 24 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Homewood tight end Harvey Ray (15) on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Homewood defeated Hillcrest 37-37. Photo by Jonathan M. Norris × 16 of 24 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Homewood quarterback Woods Ray (13) on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Homewood defeated Hillcrest 37-37. Photo by Jonathan M. Norris × 17 of 24 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Homewood quarterback Woods Ray (13) on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Homewood defeated Hillcrest 37-37. Photo by Jonathan M. Norris × 18 of 24 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Homewood quarterback Woods Ray (13) on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Homewood defeated Hillcrest 37-37. Photo by Jonathan M. Norris × 19 of 24 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Homewood running back Jordan Kiwoi (34) on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Homewood defeated Hillcrest 37-37. Photo by Jonathan M. Norris × 20 of 24 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Homewood Kicker J.C. Daniel (6) kicks game winning field goal on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Homewood defeated Hillcrest 37-37. Photo by Jonathan M. Norris × 21 of 24 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Homewood Marching Band on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Homewood defeated Hillcrest 37-37. Photo by Jonathan M. Norris × 22 of 24 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Hillcrest Running Back Jamarian Johnson (4) on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Homewood defeated Hillcrest 37-37. Photo by Jonathan M. Norris × 23 of 24 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Hillcrest Running Back Jay Brown (21) on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Homewood defeated Hillcrest 37-37. Photo by Jonathan M. Norris × 24 of 24 Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Homewood Cheerleaders before a game between Homewood and Hillcrest on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Homewood defeated Hillcrest 37-34 Prev Next

TUSCALOOSA -- Homewood High School opened its season with quite the finish, winning 37-34 at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa on a 27-yard game-winning field goal by senior J.C. Daniel.

“I knew I had the confidence to make that kick at the end, I’ve done it before at the end. I just trusted the snap from my snapper and the hold. It didn't look pretty but it went in," he said.

The season-opening matchup was scoreless with a little over two minutes left in the first quarter when junior quarterback Woods Ray found Jackson Parris in the front corner of the end zone to give the Patriots a 7-0 lead. After a long return by J’Quon Sturdivant, Hillcrest had the ball inside the 15-yard line. Ethan Crawford punched in a 1-yard sneak to tie the game at 7-7 heading to the second frame.

Both teams suffered fumbles in the beginning of the second quarter, and the quiet offenses lasted until the last few minutes of the quarter, when Ray found Daniel on a 64-yard touchdown, breaking two tackles on his way to the end zone. It was Daniel’s first touchdown as a Patriot. Crawford found the end zone with his legs again on the following drive, but after a missed PAT, Homewood still led by one.

A couple minutes later, Hillcrest blew a coverage that left senior receiver Aron Marsch wide open and untouched all the way to paydirt.

When it looked like Homewood was going to stop Hillcrest before the half, Crawford threw up a prayer into double coverage in the end zone that was caught by Terrance Callaway with the final seconds of the half ticking off.

Hillcrest came out in a fury in the second half, scoring 14 points in the first few minutes of the third quarter to take a two-touchdown lead on Homewood. It began to look like Hillcrest would take control of the flow of the game after that. But that didn't happen. Rather, Homewood marched right down the field and scored on a fade route to tight end Harvey Ray.

After the score, Homewood forced a Hillcrest fumble and captialized, scoring on a short run from Woods Ray.

The fourth quarter was a defensive struggle.

After multiple designed quarterback runs from Ray, the Patriots edged into field goal range. On a huge third down, pass interference was called on a fade route down the sideline, setting Homewood up inside the 20. And with just one second left on the clock, Daniel put a knuckleball through the uprights to avenge the Patriots’ 30-point home loss to Hillcrest last season.

“Experience is the most important thing in high school football,” Homewood head coach Ben Berguson said.

Berguson said that his players remember that blowout loss from a season ago, and wanted to make things right this time around. He also has a lot of confidence in Woods Ray, who started six games last year for the Patriots before becoming the full-time starter this year.

“We knew Woods could carry us through the end. With his arms, legs, we knew he would get the job done when he was called upon,” Berguson said.

The Patriots move to 1-0 on the young campaign and will return home to face Vestavia Hills in Homewood next Friday night. Hillcrest drops to 0-1 and will take on Tuscaloosa County next week.

