Carson shines as Patriots take down Hartselle

HOMEWOOD – Kaleb Carson is not the flashiest or most imposing player around, but seemingly every game, he piles up a bundle of yards and leads Homewood High School to yet another victory.

That was the case Friday night, as Homewood earned a hard-fought 31-24 win over visiting Hartselle in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

“That’s the story of the night, yes,” Homewood head coach Ben Berguson said of his quarterback following the game.

Carson’s stat line was impressive, as he completed 18-of-26 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown. He also ran it 24 times for 127 yards and three more scores.

“Coach tells me every week to go be a player,” Carson said.

Perhaps most impressive out of all that was his ability to bleed the entirety of the clock after Hartselle scored with just under five minutes to play. Carson ran the ball every play of the Patriots’ final drive, earning several first downs and running the clock all the way out.

The game was a virtual deadlock until Homewood’s defense made the play that swung the game in the Patriots’ favor. As Hartselle quarterback Carter Lee searched for an open receiver, Homewood linebacker Joey Luckianow broke into the backfield and hit Lee’s arm, forcing a fumble that the Patriots recovered.

On the next play, Carson scored on a 16-yard run to put the Patriots ahead 24-17.

Homewood put the game away in the fourth quarter on a roll of the dice. On fourth down, Carson went for the big play instead of running a couple yards for the first down. He floated one downfield for his top receiver, Tomon Felton, who came down with the 33-yard touchdown catch to make it 31-17.

Judson Eanes converted a 30-yard field goal on the opening drive of the game, and Carson scored on the final play of the first half to make it 10-10 at the half.

Hartselle took a 17-10 lead on Carter Lee’s 18-yard pass to Cole Miles early in the third quarter, but the Patriots scored 21 unanswered to take it from there.

Lee was solid for the Tigers, completing 14-of-22 for 165 yards and a couple scores. Jaheim Pruitt was Hartselle’s leading rusher, going for 80 yards on four catches.

Kam Foster led Homewood with 61 receiving yards, while Davis Griffin had four grabs for 37 yards.

The matchup featured plenty of connections, as Bert Newton led his Hartselle team to Homewood, his alma mater, to play on Bob Newton Field, named in honor of his father. Bob Newton won five state championships in 11 years as Homewood head coach.

Homewood will travel to top-ranked Clay-Chalkville next Friday in the 6A quarterfinals. Clay-Chalkville has blanked the Patriots in the second round the last two times they met, but the last time the teams met at Cougar Stadium, Homewood fell just short in a 40-39 thriller in 2015.

The matchup was on Berguson’s mind immediately following the game.

“I’m anxious for the next round, there’s no doubt. Beating Parker this year, our kids are going to believe they can win,” he said.

