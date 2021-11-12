Patriots rally not enough in playoff loss

× 1 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood outside linebacker Carter Engle (32), Homewood defensive lineman Mike Ngei (43) and Homewood defensive back Owen Isenhower (2) tackle Gardendale running back LT Sanders (7) in a Class 6A second round playoff game at Waldrop Stadium on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. The Rockets defeated the Patriots 35-27. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood wide receiver J.C. Daniel (6) catches a pass from Homewood quarterback Woods Ray and takes the ball downfield in a Class 6A second round playoff game against Gardendale at Waldrop Stadium on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. The Rockets defeated the Patriots 35-27. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood wide receiver J.C. Daniel (6) catches a pass from Homewood quarterback Woods Ray and takes the ball to the end zone for a touchdown in a Class 6A second round playoff game against Gardendale at Waldrop Stadium on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. The Rockets defeated the Patriots 35-27. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood wide receiver Aron Marsch (10) catches a pass and turns to run the ball in a Class 6A second round playoff game against Gardendale at Waldrop Stadium on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. The Rockets defeated the Patriots 35-27. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood inside linebacker Henry Watson (40) moves in to make the stop on Gardendale wide receiver Jecorey Craig (6) in a Class 6A second round playoff game at Waldrop Stadium on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. The Rockets defeated the Patriots 35-27. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood inside linebacker Henry Watson (40) tackles Gardendale linebacker J’Dyn Arrington (2) in a Class 6A second round playoff game at Waldrop Stadium on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. The Rockets defeated the Patriots 35-27. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood quarterback Woods Ray (13) steps back to make a pass in a Class 6A second round playoff game against Gardendale at Waldrop Stadium on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. The Rockets defeated the Patriots 35-27. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 8 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood wide receiver Rigdon Gibbons (85) recovers a Gardendale fumble in a Class 6A second round playoff game at Waldrop Stadium on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. The Rockets defeated the Patriots 35-27. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 9 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood wide receiver Rigdon Gibbons (85) reacts as he scores a touch down after recovering a Gardendale fumble in a Class 6A second round playoff game at Waldrop Stadium on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. The Rockets defeated the Patriots 35-27. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 10 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood wide receiver Rigdon Gibbons (85) reacts as he scores a touch down after recovering a Gardendale fumble in a Class 6A second round playoff game at Waldrop Stadium on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. The Rockets defeated the Patriots 35-27. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 11 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood wide receiver Rigdon Gibbons (85) makes the stop against Gardendale quarterback Tyler Nelson (5) in a Class 6A second round playoff game at Waldrop Stadium on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. The Rockets defeated the Patriots 35-27. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 12 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood defensive back Owen Isenhower (2) looks to the sideline to the coaching staff following a call by the officials in a Class 6A second round playoff game at Waldrop Stadium on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. The Rockets defeated the Patriots 35-27. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 13 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood outside linebacker Adam Parker (37) and Homewood defensive lineman Maxy Salazar (98) combine to tackle Gardendale wide receiver Jecorey Craig (6) in a Class 6A second round playoff game at Waldrop Stadium on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. The Rockets defeated the Patriots 35-27. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 14 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood quarterback Woods Ray (13) catches the snap in a Class 6A second round playoff game against Gardendale at Waldrop Stadium on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. The Rockets defeated the Patriots 35-27. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 15 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Patriot cheerleaders join arms as they sing the Homewood High School alma mater following a 35-27 loss in a Class 6A second round playoff game against Gardendale at Waldrop Stadium on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 16 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Patriots raise their helmets as they sing the Homewood High School alma mater following a 35-27 loss in a Class 6A second round playoff game against Gardendale at Waldrop Stadium on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 17 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood wide receiver Rigdon Gibbons (85) makes the stop against Gardendale quarterback Tyler Nelson (5) in a Class 6A second round playoff game at Waldrop Stadium on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. The Rockets defeated the Patriots 35-27. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 18 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Patriot defense reacts as Homewood outside linebacker Adam Parker (37) recovers a Gardendale fumble at the end of the first half in a Class 6A second round playoff game at Waldrop Stadium on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. The Rockets defeated the Patriots 35-27. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 19 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood wide receiver Jackson Parris (5) completes a pass as he moves into the end zone for a touchdown in a Class 6A second round playoff game against Gardendale at Waldrop Stadium on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. The Rockets defeated the Patriots 35-27. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 20 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood defensive back Owen Isenhower (2) and Homewood defensie back Taylor Patterson (7) tackle Gardendale wide receiver Ean Nation (9) in a Class 6A second round playoff game at Waldrop Stadium on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. The Rockets defeated the Patriots 35-27. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 21 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Gardendale running back LT Sanders (7) is stopped on the run by Homewood inside linebacker Henry Watson (40) in a Class 6A second round playoff game at Waldrop Stadium on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. The Rockets defeated the Patriots 35-27. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 22 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood quarterback Woods Ray (13) runs the ball in a Class 6A second round playoff game against Gardendale at Waldrop Stadium on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. The Rockets defeated the Patriots 35-27. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 23 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood wide receiver Rigdon Gibbons (85) takes the ball to the end zone after recovering a Gardendale fumble in a Class 6A second round playoff game at Waldrop Stadium on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. The Rockets defeated the Patriots 35-27. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

HOMEWOOD – The Homewood High School football team put up a valiant effort Friday night before falling to Gardendale 35-27 at Waldrop Stadium in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Despite trailing by double digits for the majority of the contest, the Patriots (6-6) battled until the end, highlighted by a 13-point flurry within a 10-second frame early in the fourth quarter.

Following an improbable 18-yard touchdown strike from junior quarterback Woods Ray to Jackson Parris on fourth-and-18, defensive lineman Rigdon Gibbons scooped up a botched Gardendale handoff and raced in from the 10-yard line to bring the hosts within one.

Gardendale (10-2) responded with an 11 play, six-and-a-half minute drive, capped off by Kejuan Brown’s second 6-yard touchdown run to extend its lead. Ray marched the Patriots back down the field but the drive ultimately stalled out at the Rockets’ 35-yard line.

“I am proud of our kids for the fight they had and they gave us a chance to win in the end,” Homewood head coach Ben Berguson said. “Gardendale is a great football team. We only had around 15 snaps and two turnovers in the first half and put our defense in a bad spot.”

The Patriots found success on their opening drive after marching down to the opponent’s 15-yard line before turning the ball over via fumble. The following four possessions of the opening stanza resulted in another fumble and three consecutive punts.

Despite the lack of success on offense, the Homewood defense provided momentum heading into halftime after junior linebacker Adam Parker jumped on a loose ball on his own 4-yard line right before halftime, ending a promising Gardendale drive.

Ray carried the momentum over into the third quarter on the opening offensive possession of the third quarter, leading an eight-play, 55-yard touchdown drive, which the signal caller punctuated with a 1-yard scoring run. Ray’s heroics, however, could not overcome the Rockets' bevy of explosive running backs, who amassed 371 rushing yards.

Senior running back L.T. Sanders was the bell cow for Gardendale, accumulating 246 yards on 30 attempts that resulted in three touchdowns, including a 65-yard sprint up the middle in the waning moments of the game.

“He (Sanders) is really good and has such a low center of gravity and is a great running back. They are really good up front on both sides of the ball – really good offensive and defensive lines,” Berguson said.

Ray and the Patriots' offense displayed moxie once again after Sanders long run, with Ray hitting senior J.C. Daniel in stride down the home sideline for a 90-yard touchdown strike for the final score of the night.

Ray finished with 200 total yards of offense and three touchdowns (one rushing, two passing). Aron Marsch was his favorite target, grabbing five receptions for 61 yards.

Gardendale advances to next week’s quarterfinal contest against Clay-Chalkville.

Click here to view photos from the game.