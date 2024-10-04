Carson steps up as Homewood rolls to 23-7 victory over Gardendale

× 1 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood quarterback Kaleb Carson (3) pushes into the endzone during a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood wide receiver Kylen Newell (1) misses an overthrown pass during a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood quarterback Will Myers (11) avoids a sack by Gardendale linebacker Adam Yazel (15) during a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 4 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood quarterback Kaleb Carson (3) calls for the snap during a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 5 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood quarterback Kaleb Carson (3) is tackled by Gardendale defensive back Joshua Malone (2) during a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 6 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood wide receiver Kylen Newell (1) is tackled by Gardendale linebacker Rowan Warmack (6) during a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 7 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Gardendale quarterback Deacon Dyer (7) is tackled by Homewood outside linebacker Henry Templeton (2) resulting in a fumble during a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 8 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong The Homewood marching band entertains the crowd during a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 9 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong The Homewood Star Spangled Girls entertain the crowd during a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 10 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong The Homewood Star Spangled Girls entertain the crowd during a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 11 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood quarterback Kaleb Carson (3) passes the ball during a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 12 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong The Homewood Star Spangled Girls entertain the crowd during a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 13 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood captains prepare for the coin toss before a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 14 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood quarterback Will Myers (11) hands off the ball to running back Evan Ausmer (2) during a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 15 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood quarterback Will Myers (11) carries the ball during a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 16 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood defensive lineman Will Ray (92) pursues Gardendale quarterback Deacon Dyer (7) during a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 17 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood running back Evan Ausmer (2) carries the ball during a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 18 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood quarterback Will Myers (11) looks for a receiver during a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 19 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood wide receiver Tomon Felton (8) bobbles a pass during a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 20 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood defensive lineman Will Ray (92) sacks Gardendale quarterback Deacon Dyer (7) during a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 21 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Gardendale linebacker Adam Yazel (15) attempts to block a pass by Homewood quarterback Will Myers (11) during a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 22 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood quarterback Kaleb Carson (3) hands the ball off to running back Evan Ausmer (2) during a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 23 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood quarterback Kaleb Carson (3) is sacked behind the line of scrimmage during a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 24 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood kicker Whit Armistead (26) kicks the extra point during a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 25 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood defensive lineman Will Ray (92) attempts to tackle Gardendale quarterback Deacon Dyer (7) during a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 26 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood inside linebacker Trust Darnell (33) tries to sack Gardendale quarterback Deacon Dyer (7) during a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 27 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood running back Evan Ausmer (2) is tackled by Gardendale defensive back Kamari Todd (22) during a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 28 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood running back Evan Ausmer (2) receives a kickoff during a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 29 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood wide receiver Davis Griffin (22) runs the ball during a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 30 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood cheerleaders entertain the crowd during a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 31 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood wide receiver Kylen Newell (1) carries the ball during a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 32 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood running back Evan Ausmer (2) finds an opening during a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 33 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood running back Evan Ausmer (2) reaches for extra yards during a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 34 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Gardendale quarterback Deacon Dyer (7) is pursued by Homewood inside linebacker Trust Darnell (33) during a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 35 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood head coach Ben Berguson studies his players during a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 36 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood running back Evan Ausmer (2) is tackled behind the line of scrimmage during a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 37 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood running back Evan Ausmer (2) carries the ball during a game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 38 of 38 Expand Photo by Richard Force The Homewood Marching Band performs during a game between the Briarwood Lions and the Homewood Patriots at Waldrop Stadium on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024 in Birmingham, Alabama. Prev Next

HOMEWOOD – Cool, calm and collected.

That’s how Kaleb Carson described his performance Friday night, as the Homewood High School football team (6-1, 4-0 in Class 6A, Region 5) secured a dominant 23-7 victory over Gardendale.

The junior starting wide receiver was thrust into the quarterback role after senior starter Will Myers exited with an ankle injury midway through the second quarter.

“It helped tremendously that I’ve been there before,” said Carson, who started several games last season behind center. “We had good practices all week, and I felt like I was ready.”

“I am really proud of Kaleb and how he managed the game,” added Homewood head coach Ben Berguson. “We definitely controlled the line of scrimmage up front, and that led to Evan Ausmer having a big night.”

Homewood outgained Gardendale (4-3, 2-2) by over 350 yards, finishing with a 435-81 advantage.

“We ran back and forth, up and down the field, but had to settle for field goals,” Berguson said. “I was a little disappointed we weren’t scoring touchdowns, but our defense played their tails off.”

The Patriots scored on the opening drive as Myers and Ausmer marched them downfield, with Myers capping it with a 3-yard touchdown run.

Myers initially injured his ankle on the next possession and came out for a few plays but returned for two more drives. He was knocked out of the game after taking a hard hit on a third-and-16 play late in the second quarter. Whit Armistead sandwiched a pair of 21-yard field goals around that drive, giving Homewood a 13-0 halftime lead.

Homewood held Gardendale to 26 total yards and one first down in the first half.

Carson’s first drive of the second half was a 10-play, 83-yard drive that saw him repeat what his predecessor did with a 3-yard score, increasing the lead to 20-0.

The Rockets responded with their lone scoring drive of the half following a muffed punt and unsportsmanlike conduct, giving them advantageous field position. Deacon Dyer connected with Braylon Henry on a touchdown pass late in the third quarter to cut the lead to 20-7.

Homewood held the ball for all but 50 seconds of the final frame. Armistead added a 33-yard field goal to push the lead to 23-7, and Maleik Smiley made a fantastic interception three plays later. Carson and the offense then engineered a nine-play drive, all on the ground, to run out the final 5:35 of the game.

Ausmer toted the ball 25 times for 161 yards rushing, while Kylen Newell paced the team in receiving with seven catches for 64 receiving yards.

Myers finished the night 7-for-13 for 99 yards while Carson was 6-of-11 for 60 yards with 47 rushing yards added. Myers was on crutches with his ankle heavily wrapped after the game, but both Berguson and Carson expressed confidence he would be ready for their next game.

× Biggest question for next week will be the health of QB Will Myers, who was on crutches after the game.



Coach Ben Berguson told me afterwards he could have played in the second half.



Patriots get a bye before a matchup with Parker to decide the region title.@UnderLights365 pic.twitter.com/jYYEykOWkQ — Joshua Gleason (@JGleas) October 5, 2024

The Patriots have a bye week before hosting Parker for the Region 5 title, while Gardendale will host rival Mortimer Jordan next week.

Cavs fall

John Carroll suffered a 30-15 loss to Wenonah on Friday night at Pat Sullivan Field.

The Cavaliers fell to 2-5 overall and 1-3 in Class 5A, Region 5 with the loss. John Carroll visits Briarwood next Friday.

Click here to sign up for our Under the Lights newsletter and follow us on social media.

Click here to view and purchase photos from this week's games.