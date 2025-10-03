Patriots use strong second half to dominate Gardendale

× 1 of 30 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood at Gardendale Football - Week 7 WR David Walden (10) Catching a pass in the end zone in front of the Band - In Homewood's 35-9 Win at Gardendale, on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender × 2 of 30 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood at Gardendale Football - Week 7 WR Davis Litton (12) Splits two Gardendale Tacklers - In Homewood's 35-9 Win at Gardendale, on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender × 3 of 30 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood at Gardendale Football - Week 7 Gardendale RB Scores - In Homewood's 35-9 Win at Gardendale, on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender × 4 of 30 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood at Gardendale Football - Week 7 OLB Joey Luckianow f49) and DB George French (0) close on Gardendale WR - In Homewood's 35-9 Win at Gardendale, on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender × 5 of 30 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood at Gardendale Football - Week 7 Homewood Defense Gang Tackles Gardendale RB - In Homewood's 35-9 Win at Gardendale, on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender × 6 of 30 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood at Gardendale Football - Week 7 K Judson Eanes (40) kicks the PAT- In Homewood's 35-9 Win at Gardendale, on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender × 7 of 30 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood at Gardendale Football - Week 7 QB Kaleb Carson (3) Passing over the middle - In Homewood's 35-9 Win at Gardendale, on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender × 8 of 30 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood at Gardendale Football - Week 7 Team Runs out - In Homewood's 35-9 Win at Gardendale, on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender × 9 of 30 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood at Gardendale Football - Week 7 Homewood Band warming up before Kickoff - In Homewood's 35-9 Win at Gardendale, on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender × 10 of 30 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood at Gardendale Football - Week 7 Star Spangled Girls getting excited before Kickoff - In Homewood's 35-9 Win at Gardendale, on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender × 11 of 30 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood at Gardendale Football - Week 7 WR Tomon Felton (8) Catches a TD Pass - In Homewood's 35-9 Win at Gardendale, on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender × 12 of 30 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood at Gardendale Football - Week 7 QB Kaleb Carson (3) Passing deep - In Homewood's 35-9 Win at Gardendale, on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender × 13 of 30 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood at Gardendale Football - Week 7 OLB Joey Luckianow (49) tackles Gardendale Runner - In Homewood's 35-9 Win at Gardendale, on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender × 14 of 30 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood at Gardendale Football - Week 7 WR Davis Litton (12) breaks loose - In Homewood's 35-9 Win at Gardendale, on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender × 15 of 30 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood at Gardendale Football - Week 7 WR Tomon Felton Breaks loose on Reverse - In Homewood's 35-9 Win at Gardendale, on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender × 16 of 30 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood at Gardendale Football - Week 7 DB John Griffin (3) gets help from teammates tackling Gardendale Ballcarier- In Homewood's 35-9 Win at Gardendale, on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender × 17 of 30 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood at Gardendale Football - Week 7 Pushups for TD - In Homewood's 35-9 Win at Gardendale, on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender × 18 of 30 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood at Gardendale Football - Week 7 Cheerleaders and the Squad celebrate the TD & PAT - In Homewood's 35-9 Win at Gardendale, on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender × 19 of 30 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood at Gardendale Football - Week 7 Homewood Band's Star of the Show - In Homewood's 35-9 Win at Gardendale, on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender × 20 of 30 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood at Gardendale Football - Week 7 Star Spangled Girls Leap behind Soloist - In Homewood's 35-9 Win at Gardendale, on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender × 21 of 30 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood at Gardendale Football - Week 7 Homewood On the Goal Line, Scoring Again- In Homewood's 35-9 Win at Gardendale, on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender × 22 of 30 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood at Gardendale Football - Week 7 WR David Walden (10) Catching a passs downfield - In Homewood's 35-9 Win at Gardendale, on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender × 23 of 30 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood at Gardendale Football - Week 7 Homewood Offense on the Move - In Homewood's 35-9 Win at Gardendale, on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender × 24 of 30 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood at Gardendale Football - Week 7 End of the Band's Show! - In Homewood's 35-9 Win at Gardendale, on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender × 25 of 30 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood at Gardendale Football - Week 7 WR Tomon Felton (8) Breaks loose for another Homewood TD - In Homewood's 35-9 Win at Gardendale, on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender × 26 of 30 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood at Gardendale Football - Week 7 K Gabriel Carlson (47) Kicks off after TD - In Homewood's 35-9 Win at Gardendale, on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender × 27 of 30 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood at Gardendale Football - Week 7 OLB Darren Stitt (4) Tackles Gardendale Ball carrier - In Homewood's 35-9 Win at Gardendale, on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender × 28 of 30 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood at Gardendale Football - Week 7 RB Reid Goldstein (4) Stiffarming the Gardendale Defender - In Homewood's 35-9 Win at Gardendale, on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender × 29 of 30 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood at Gardendale Football - Week 7 Homewood D tackles a Gardendale WR downfield - In Homewood's 35-9 Win at Gardendale, on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender × 30 of 30 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood at Gardendale Football - Week 7 RB Davis Griffin (22) Making his cut - In Homewood's 35-9 Win at Gardendale, on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender Prev Next

GARDENDALE -- Looking to rebound from a heartbreaking loss last week, the Homewood High School football team used a relentless defensive effort to shut down Gardendale and pick up a 42-9 win Friday night at Driver Stadium.

The Patriots got off to a fast start, as quarterback Kaleb Carson found Tomon Felton for a 40-yard gain, with Davis Griffin punching it in from three yards out to finish off the visitors' first drive.

While the final score may not show it, the teams traded blows toward the end of the first half. Up 14-0, Homewood used a reverse to spring Felton for a 71-yard run that set up a Griffin touchdown, leading to a 21-0 lead with just more than three minutes remaining in the half.

However, Gardendale quarterback Ridge Wiggins found receivers Cohen Corbell and Jackson Hanner for gains of 31 and 46 yards, respectively, with the latter finishing his run in the end zone to put the Rockets on the board.

While the point after attempt was blocked, Gardendale recovered a fumble at the Homewood 21-yard line on the ensuing kickoff, resulting in a chance to move within a touchdown of the Patriots. Gardendale would gain just five yards on the drive, beset by a penalty for an ineligible receiver on first down. The Rockets struggled with penalties throughout the night, earning 10 flags for 87 yards, with four 15-yard penalties proving especially crucial in the loss.

Holding the home team to a field goal, the Patriots moved into the red zone on offense but missed a field goal of their own as time expired at the break.

Holding a 21-9 halftime lead, the Patriots made sure it wouldn’t get any closer than that, outscoring Gardendale 21-0 in the second half, finishing with 213 yards on the ground and 215 in the air.

Carson finished 17 of 27 with 215 passing yards and two rushing touchdowns, while Griffin paced the backfield with 75 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns. Chappy Chapleau added two touchdowns in the second half. David Walden led all receivers with 75 yards on six catches.

For the Rockets, Wiggins finished with 192 passing yards and the lone touchdown for his team, caught by Hanner, who led his team with 60 receiving yards. Gardendale rushed for just 64 yards on the night, despite having nearly 31 minutes of possession.

After being knocked down in dramatic fashion last week, Homewood answered the bell on Friday, Patriots head coach Ben Berguson said.

“The big question this week was how were we going to respond to that loss last week to Mountain Brook, and I thought we did a great job tonight,” Berguson said.

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.

The Edge is a proud sponsor of Homewood football coverage this fall.