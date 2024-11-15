Patriots fall to Fort Payne in 2nd round

× 1 of 30 Expand Jake Pinholster Homewood QB Kaleb Carson (3) jumps over players during the Homewood vs. Fort Payne game in the second round of the AHSAA playoff on Nov. 15, 2024. Photo by Jake Pinholster. × 2 of 30 Expand Jake Pinholster Homewood QB Kaleb Carson (3) celebrates his TD during the Homewood vs. Fort Payne game in the second round of the AHSAA playoff on Nov. 15, 2024. Photo by Jake Pinholster. × 3 of 30 Expand Jake Pinholster Homewood dance members cheer during the Homewood vs. Fort Payne game in the second round of the AHSAA playoff on Nov. 15, 2024. Photo by Jake Pinholster. × 4 of 30 Expand Jake Pinholster Homewood WR Tomon Felton (8) celebrates a TD during the Homewood vs. Fort Payne game in the second round of the AHSAA playoff on Nov. 15, 2024. FORT PAYNE — In a game that was a nail-biter throughout, it was two turnovers late and deep in their own territory that led to the Homewood Patriots’ exit from the Class 6A playoffs on Friday night as they fell to Fort Payne 35-32.

Leading by 10 after three quarters, the Patriots saw their first two drives of the fourth quarter end on fumbles that were recovered by Fort Payne and converted into points that sealed the win.

The first came as Evan Ausmer lost the handle and the Wildcats recovered at the Homewood 29 with 11:52 to play. Fort Payne converted that one into a field goal that cut Homewood’s lead to four.

On their next drive, the Patriots faced a fourth-and-5 situation at their own 25 and sent in the punt team. But first they tried to draw the Wildcats offside with a hard count only to have the ball snapped by mistake and Fort Payne fall on it at the Homewood 18 with 8:57 left.

That one resulted in the Wildcats posting the winning touchdown two minutes later, ending Homewood’s season at 9-3 and spoiling an incredible individual performance by junior quarterback Kaleb Carson, who accounted for 435 yards of total offense and three touchdowns.

Homewood opened the game in dominating fashion, taking the opening kickoff at its own 20 and using 19 plays and 8:58 off the clock to move to the Fort Payne 6. The drive stalled there and Whit Armistead booted a 22-yard field goal that made it 3-0 at 3:02 of the first quarter.

Fort Payne went up 7-3 on a 1-yard plunge by Carter Blalock and the point after by Connor Hughes at 10:48 of the second quarter, but Homewood responded with a 37-scamper up the left sideline by Evan Ausmer at 8:49 of the second quarter. Armistead’s first of three successful PATs made it 10-7.

Fort Payne answered right back, driving to the Homewood 7, but had to settle for a 24-yard Hughes field goal that tied it 10-10 at 5:56 of the second quarter.

The Patriots ripped right through the Fort Payne defense, covering 80 yards in just over three minutes and setting up Carson for a 30-yard dash up the middle that made it 17-10 only 2:45 before the half.

Fort Payne again responded as quarterback Dax Varnadore completed three passes, the last a 57-yard touchdown strike to Connor Kinsley with 1:43 to play in the half. A Hughes PAT made it 17-17 at the half.

Homewood again drove 80 yards to open the second half and set up Carson’s second rushing TD of the game. That came from three yards out at 5:33 of the third quarter and put the Patriots up 24-17.

A nice kickoff return and penalty put Fort Payne in business at the Homewood 43 on its next drive, and it ended with Carter Tinker going in from five yards out. A Homewood offsides moved the ball half the distance, and Fort Payne went for two, with Tinker crashing in again to make it 25-24 at 3:35 of the third quarter.

Homewood retook the lead as Carson found Kylen Newell from 18 yards out with 1:29 left in the third. Carson then passed for the two-point conversion that made it 32-25 Homewood.

Then came the crucial turnovers, which Fort Payne made the most of in the clutch.

The first fumble recovery resulted in a 30-yard Hughes field goal that made it 32-28 Homewood with 10:24 left in the game. And the second set up the game winner that came when Blalock went over from the 1 and Hughes added the PAT that put the Wildcats up 35-32 with 6:57 to play.

Carson finished the night with 195 yards rushing and two scores on 20 carries and completed 24 of 36 passes for 240 yards and another score. Newell caught seven passes for 122 yards and a TD, and Ausmer rushed 13 times for 67 and a score.

