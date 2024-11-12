Homewood football player Griffin recovering

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood defensive back John Griffin (3) signals to his team that he is ok while getting carted off the field during a game between Homewood and Athens in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood gathers around defensive back John Griffin (3) before he gets carted off the field during a game between Homewood and Athens in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood defensive back John Griffin (3) makes a tackle during a game between Homewood and Athens in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium. Prev Next

Homewood football player John Griffin was not seriously injured during the Patriots' first-round playoff game victory over Athens last Friday night, Coach Ben Berguson confirmed Tuesday, adding that Griffin's status for the Patriots' next game is not yet determined.

Griffin, a junior defensive back fort the Patriots, was injured on a play across the middle that required medical attention and led to an extended stoppage of play. Griffin was stabilized, carted off the field and taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Inspired to win for their fallen teammate, Homewood rallied for a dramatic victory over Athens.

"It was strictly muscular," Berguson told The Homewood Star of Griffin's injury. "Not sure if he’s playing this week or not."

The Patriots (9-2) play at Fort Payne (9-2) Friday night in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs.