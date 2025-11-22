Patriots finish season in quarterfinals

× 1 of 29 Expand Shawn Bowles Clay-Chalkville defensive lineman Colton McIntyre (5) looks to sack the quarterback during a game between Clay-Chalkville and Homewood on Friday November 21, 2025, at Cougar Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 2 of 29 Expand Shawn Bowles Homewood quarterback Kaleb Carson (3) during a game between Clay-Chalkville and Homewood on Friday November 21, 2025, at Cougar Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 3 of 29 Expand Shawn Bowles Clay-Chalkville quarterback Aaron Frye (1) during a game between Clay-Chalkville and Homewood on Friday November 21, 2025, at Cougar Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 4 of 29 Expand Shawn Bowles Clay-Chalkville wide receiver Corey Barber (2) during a game between Clay-Chalkville and Homewood on Friday November 21, 2025, at Cougar Stadium. CLAY – Once the Clay-Chalkville High School football team settled in and grabbed the lead, the Cougars never relinquished control of the game.

The Cougars earned a commanding 35-17 win over Homewood on Friday night in the Class 6A quarterfinals.

The game had multiple pillars of significance. Clay-Chalkville improves to 13-0 on the year and now gets a chance to exact a measure of revenge on Muscle Shoals next Friday in the semifinals. A trip to the same spot a year ago marked a premature end to the Cougars’ season.

“It’s poetic that you come up short up there,” Clay-Chalkville head coach Stuart Floyd said. “We didn’t play our best and they played well [last year]. To go up there and have a chance to win that game and be the North champion, we’ll be looking forward to it.”

Friday night also marked the final competition at Cougar Stadium, a place that has been home to Clay-Chalkville football since the program’s inception in 1996. Construction has begun on a new stadium and a school.

Floyd said the significance of that moment hadn’t quite sunk in yet.

“I’m looking forward to the newness. We’ve had our fun with this stadium, but all good things must go,” he said.

On the field, Homewood started quicker than the Cougars did. The Patriots drove into the red zone on their first drive before settling for a Judson Eanes field goal. They got to nearly the same place on the field on their next drive, but failed to convert on fourth down.

Clay-Chalkville began to establish the running attack of running back Joshua Woods and quarterback Aaron Frye. Frye’s 4-yard touchdown run a few minutes into the second quarter gave the Cougars a 7-3 lead. The Cougars broke the game open by owning the minutes just before and right after halftime. Woods got in a short run just before the half, and Frye bolted 65 yards for a score immediately to begin the third quarter, making it 21-3.

“That broke our back,” Homewood head coach Ben Berguson said.

Frye and Woods each added touchdowns in the second half, with Frye scoring three times and Woods twice on the ground. Zay Brown intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter to lead to the final score of the night.

Standout Homewood quarterback Kaleb Carson threw a pair of touchdown passes in the second half, but the game was long decided by then.

“Really good football team,” Berguson said of Clay. “It’s obvious they controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball tonight. I thought we had a couple of really nice drives to start off with, we just didn’t execute in the red zone. The biggest problem tonight is we couldn’t protect Kaleb. They pinned their ears back.”

Homewood finishes the season with an 11-2 record, the most wins the Patriots have put forth in a season since winning the state championship in 2005.

“It’s going to hurt right now, I know, but they’re going to realize we had a great year, we really did. It’s the first time we’ve had 11 wins in 20 years,” Berguson said of his team.

Floyd wants to see his group reduce the penalties it commits heading into the semifinal matchup against Muscle Shoals next week, but he said he enjoys having at least one more week to coach his team.

“We expected to be here and make it this far, so we might as well win it,” he said.

