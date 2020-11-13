Patriots' season closes with loss to Clay-Chalkville

× 1 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Clay-Chalkville at Homewood Homewood quarterback Brode Susce (4) passes the ball during a Class 6A second round playoff game between Clay-Chalkville and Homewood on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Cougars defeated the Patriots 42-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Clay-Chalkville at Homewood Clay-Chalkville running back Lazarius Hinkle (4) runs the ball as Homewood inside linebacker Henry Watson (40) moves in to make the stop during a Class 6A second round playoff game between Clay-Chalkville and Homewood on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Cougars defeated the Patriots 42-0. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. HOMEWOOD — The Clay-Chalkville High School football team looks like one on a mission.

The Cougars tallied more than 300 rushing yards and raced to a 42-0 win over Homewood in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs at Waldrop Stadium on Friday.

The Clay-Chalkville defense pitched its second consecutive shutout, a feat the Cougars also accomplished in the first two rounds of the 2017 Class 6A playoffs.

“We did a good job making some adjustments and stopping (them),” said Clay-Chalkville head coach Drew Gilmer. “The defense did a really good job tonight.”

Homewood (7-5) managed just 128 total yards in the game, 109 of which came on the ground.

“We just didn’t execute tonight,” said Homewood head coach Ben Berguson. “They were a big reason for that. They’re just so explosive. They’ve got a good football team.”

Edward Osley was the star for the Cougars (11-1), gaining 136 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. Quarterback Khalib Johnson did almost all of his damage in the first half, finishing 14-of-21 for 195 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for a score.

“The offense has been playing good,” Gilmer said. “We established the ground game and were able to run the football a little bit, then hit the big plays on the perimeter when we needed to hit them. Balanced attack. It all starts for us up front. If we can win up front then we are going to be just fine.”

The Cougars scored on their first four drives. Osley scored from 6 yards and 1 yard out, then Johnson connected with Marquarius White for an 18-yard score. Johnson made it 28-0 when he rushed 11 yards just before halftime.

Osley added a third touchdown on a 28-yard run midway through the third quarter, and Rodriquez Johnson got free for a 67-yard score on Clay-Chalkville’s next drive. He lost a fumble in the fourth quarter that Homewood’s JaCorrie Ponds recovered.

For Clay-Chalkville, Rodriquez Johnson finished with 79 yards and a touchdown on five carries. White caught seven passes for 103 yards and a score.

For Homewood, Sam Carr led the way with 42 yards on 11 carries. Mondrell Odell rushed 12 times for 30 yards. Homewood was held to 10 first downs.

Clay-Chalkville moves on to the 6A quarterfinals, where Mountain Brook (11-1) awaits at Spartan Stadium.

“They’re going to be well-coached and schemed up,” Gilmer said. “It’s going to be a test for us. It’s going to be a great test. That’s what you’re supposed to get in the third round of the playoffs. They’re going to be tough. They’re going to be physical. They’re going to execute. You know with Coach (Chris) Yeager you're going to get a battle every time. He does such a great job. His kids do a great job.”

Berguson thanked his 15 seniors for this season, particularly the last few weeks, during which the Patriots knocked off region champions Pelham and Athens.

“That was just really awesome,” Berguson said. “I’m really happy for them to get those two wins.”

Now, Berguson will look forward to next season, which preparations begin for in the spring.

“Hopefully we’ll get back to some form of normalcy going into spring,” said Berguson, who noted his disbelief in finishing this season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’ve got a lot to build on right here this year.”

