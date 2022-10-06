Patriots clinch playoff berth with win over Chilton County

× 1 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood tight end Tripp Gann (27) runs the ball during a game at Chilton County High School in Clanton on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The Patriots defeated Chilton County 31-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Patriot Marching Band performs at halftime as Homewood faces Chilton County at Chilton County High School in Clanton on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The Patriots defeated Chilton County 31-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood wide receiver King Walker (14) fumbles the ball during a game at Chilton County High School in Clanton on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The Patriots defeated Chilton County 31-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood defensive lineman Hayden Eldridge (94) tackles Chilton County wide receiver Rashard Childers (16) during a game at Chilton County High School in Clanton on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The Patriots defeated Chilton County 31-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood kicker Whit Armistead (29) kicks the extra point during a game at Chilton County High School in Clanton on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The Patriots defeated Chilton County 31-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood outside linebacker Talton Thomas (12) during a game at Chilton County High School in Clanton on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The Patriots defeated Chilton County 31-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood defensive back Parker Sansing (22) covers Chilton County wide receiver/defensive back Jacob Worthy (4) on a play during a game at Chilton County High School in Clanton on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The Patriots defeated Chilton County 31-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 8 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood wide receiver Jackson Parris (5) runs through a tackle attempt during a game at Chilton County High School in Clanton on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The Patriots defeated Chilton County 31-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 9 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood wide receiver Charlie Reeves (10) carries the ball during a game at Chilton County High School in Clanton on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The Patriots defeated Chilton County 31-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 10 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood offensive lineman Taylor Lemmon (50) hoists up Homewood running back Mondrell Odell (4) after Odell scored for the Patriots during a game at Chilton County High School in Clanton on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The Patriots defeated Chilton County 31-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 11 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood wide receiver Charlie Reeves (10) carries the ball as Chilton County quarterback Carter Emmerich (7) makes the tackle during a game at Chilton County High School in Clanton on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The Patriots defeated Chilton County 31-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 12 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Patriot Marching Band performs at halftime as Homewood faces Chilton County at Chilton County High School in Clanton on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The Patriots defeated Chilton County 31-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 13 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood offensive lineman Jaxon Brooks (74) moves in to block Chilton County quarterback Jamon Dejarnett (2) during a game at Chilton County High School in Clanton on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The Patriots defeated Chilton County 31-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 14 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Star Spangled Girls and Patriot Marching Band perform at halftime as Homewood faces Chilton County at Chilton County High School in Clanton on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The Patriots defeated Chilton County 31-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 15 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood quarterback Woods Ray (13) passes the ball during a game at Chilton County High School in Clanton on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The Patriots defeated Chilton County 31-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 16 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood quarterback Woods Ray (13) runs the ball during a game at Chilton County High School in Clanton on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The Patriots defeated Chilton County 31-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 17 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood running back Mondrell Odell (4) runs the ball through the Chilton County defense during a game at Chilton County High School in Clanton on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The Patriots defeated Chilton County 31-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 18 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood outside linebacker Talton Thomas (12) tacklesduring a game at Chilton County High School in Clanton on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The Patriots defeated Chilton County 31-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 19 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood wide receiver Jackson Parris (5) carries the ball toward the end zone during a game at Chilton County High School in Clanton on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The Patriots defeated Chilton County 31-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 20 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood running back Mondrell Odell (4) carries the ball during a game at Chilton County High School in Clanton on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The Patriots defeated Chilton County 31-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 21 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood inside linebacker Luke Eldridge (42) moves to block Chilton County wide receiver/defensive back Demarcus Riddick (6) during a game at Chilton County High School in Clanton on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The Patriots defeated Chilton County 31-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 22 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood defensive back Owen Isenhower (0) and Homewood defensive back C.J. Tidmore (8) tackle Chilton County wide receiver Rashard Childers (16) during a game at Chilton County High School in Clanton on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The Patriots defeated Chilton County 31-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 23 of 23 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood running back Calyb Colbert (0) runs the ball through the Chilton County defense during a game at Chilton County High School in Clanton on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The Patriots defeated Chilton County 31-10. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

CLANTON – The Homewood High School football team remains in the driver’s seat for at least another week.

The Patriots notched a convincing 31-10 win over Chilton County on Thursday night in Clanton, locking up a playoff berth and improving to a perfect 4-0 in Class 6A, Region 3 play.

“We’re in really good shape right now,” Homewood head coach Ben Berguson said following the game.

Homewood (5-2, 4-0 in region) poured it on in the second quarter and never looked back, posting 17 points to take a commanding 24-3 halftime lead.

Chilton County (3-5, 0-5) opened the game with a time-mulching 14-play drive that took over seven minutes off the clock. The Tigers were unable to punch the ball in and had to settle for a 20-yard field goal from Jorge Castillo to take the 3-0 lead.

“I thought their whole game plan early was to keep the ball away from us and slow the game down, and they did pretty good at that. We just needed the football. I knew we could score in bunches,” Berguson said.

Scoring in bunches is a good way to describe what the Patriots did over the next 15 minutes of game time.

On their first possession, quarterback Woods Ray ran for 37 yards on fourth-and-short, then scored a few plays later on a 6-yard run to give the Patriots a 7-3 edge.

Chilton County was able to move the ball successfully on its next drive, but that ended quickly, as a fluttering pass ended up in the arms of Parker Sansing, who bolted 87 yards the other direction for a touchdown to make it 14-3 Homewood.

Mondrell Odell capped off a nine-play, 65-yard drive with a 2-yard score to make it 21-3.

The Patriots got the ball back one more time before the half thanks to a Clay Burdeshaw interception, and executed the two-minute drill to near perfection. They notched first downs on four straight plays, before Whit Armistead banged through a 37-yard field goal as time expired.

Armistead also knocked in all four of his extra-point attempts on the evening.

“Our defense did a good job; they forced them to throw it early and we ended up with two picks,” Berguson said. “Offensively, Woods had another huge night.”

Homewood got the ball first in the third quarter and went back to work. Ray hit pass plays of 14 yards to Tripp Gann, 36 yards to Charlie Reeves and 8 yards to Jackson Parris for a touchdown to swell the lead to 31-3.

In three quarters of action, Ray and the Patriots offense were stellar. Ray completed 10-of-12 passes for 152 yards, while rushing for 78 yards on seven carries. Parris grabbed four passes for 51 yards, Reeves had three catches for 69 yards and Gann finished with 22 yards on a pair of receptions.

Odell finished the night with six rushes for 33 yards, while Calyb Colbert notched 35 yards on seven carries.

Chilton County only put the ball in the air once in the second half after the two interceptions early. Running back Rashard Childers was a workhorse for the Tigers, carrying the ball 32 times for 137 yards and an 8-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. Demarcus Riddick added 42 rushing yards.

Jamon Dejarnett caught three passes for 63 yards, as the Tigers swapped between Cannon Miller and Logan Coppedge at quarterback.

Homewood heads to Pelham for a key region game next week. A win in that contest would lock up the region title for the Patriots. Chilton County takes its open date.

“We’ve just got to take it one game at a time and win the region,” Berguson said.

Click here to view and purchase photos from the game.