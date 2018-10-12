Defense leads way in Patriots victory

× 1 of 24 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Homewood's Trae Ausmer during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. × 2 of 24 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Homewood's Wesley Williams (4) makes a catch during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. × 3 of 24 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Homewoods Khardi Dalton during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. × 4 of 24 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Homewood's Hansin Dalton during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. × 5 of 24 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Homewood's Larkin Williams during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. × 6 of 24 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Homewood's Michael Kash breaks up a pass during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. × 7 of 24 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Homewood's band performs at halftime during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. × 8 of 24 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Homewood's band performs at halftime during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. × 9 of 24 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Homewood's band performs at halftime during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. × 10 of 24 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Homewood's band performs at halftime during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. × 11 of 24 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Homewood's cheerleaders during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. × 12 of 24 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Homewood's Khardi Dalton during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. × 13 of 24 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Homewood's Alex Ray displays the turnover belt during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. × 14 of 24 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Homewood's Da'Shaun Cottrell during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. × 15 of 24 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Homewoods drum line performs during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. × 16 of 24 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Homewood studentsduring a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. × 17 of 24 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Homewood's band performs at halftime during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. × 18 of 24 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Homewood's band performs at halftime during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. × 19 of 24 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Homewood's band performs at halftime during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. × 20 of 24 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Homewood's Larkin Williams during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. × 21 of 24 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Homewood's John Firnberg celebrates after a pick six during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. × 22 of 24 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Homewood's Wesley Williams celebrates with teammates after a touchdown catch during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. × 23 of 24 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Homewoods Tobias Thomas celebrates after a sack during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. × 24 of 24 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Homewood's Wesley Williams (4) makes a catch during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Prev Next

HOMEWOOD -- It happened so fast that many of John Firnberg’s teammates didn’t see the play.

The Homewood High School outside linebacker intercepted a pass from Chelsea quarterback Turner Griffin at the 2-yard line, took one step, and scored. That gave the Patriots, ranked No. 8 in Class 6A, a two-score lead, and they cruised to a 34-7 home win over Chelsea.

Homewood improved to 6-1, 4-0 in Class 6A, Region 5. Chelsea dropped to 0-7, 0-4.

Firnberg’s touchdown came with 11:43 left in the second quarter, just 13 seconds after teammate Larkin Williams hit Wesley Williams with a 3-yard touchdown to open the scoring.

After a penalty on the kickoff return pushed Chelsea back to its own 6, Firnberg made the play.

“The back happened to slip quick and (the quarterback) tried to fit it in really fast, but I was able to get it,” Firnberg said. “The second the quarterback turned his shoulder, he had a sidearm motion and tried to throw it, and I thought I had it.”

Homewood head coach Ben Berguson didn’t see it, and neither did teammate Marcus McGhee. Most of the team saw the highlight on film after the game.

“John Firnberg had the big interception and it kind of started to swing things,” Berguson said. “It’s like he took one step and he was in the end zone.”

Homewood overcame turnovers on its first two possessions and led 20-0 at half. Larkin Williams threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Khardi Dalton, who bounced off defenders to score, late in the second quarter.

Dalton added a 2-yard touchdown in the third quarter and freshman Hansin Dalton scored on a powerful 28-yard run for the Patriots in the fourth.

“Offensively, other than the turnovers (two interceptions and a lost fumble), I was pleased,” Berguson said. “We’ve got a good core of running backs with (KeOnte Davis, Khardi Dalton and Hansin Dalton). Y’all got a good glimpse of 26 (Hansin Dalton) tonight. He’s just a freshman and he’s going to be great.”

Larkin Williams had a strong game, going 19-of-26 for 241 yards with 40 rushing yards.

The Homewood defense was the story though, not letting the Hornets cross midfield until the third quarter.

“Our coaches always preach that you’re going to find yourself in uncomfortable situations,” Firnberg said. “We were in a few of those, but we pride ourselves on being able to take advantage when we get in those situations with a stop or a turnover.”

Chelsea scored a fourth-quarter touchdown on a 35-yard pass from Griffin to Lando Nichols, but the struggles continued for the winless Hornets in head coach Dustin Goodwin’s first season.

“Offensively, we struggled to keep anything going,” Goodwin said. “I think we had three first downs in the first half. It’s a credit to their defense and what they do. They play really well. They play clean ball and they play hard.”

Junior defensive back LaDarius Gary was a bright spot for the Hornets, intercepting two passes and blocking a field goal. Homewood kicker Lane Gilchrist was injured on the field goal block, but Berguson said he took a helmet to the back and should return next week.

The teams continue region play next week as Homewood is at Carver-Birmingham and Chelsea hosts Minor.