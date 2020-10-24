Patriots’ defense struggles in home loss

× 1 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood vs. Briarwood Football Homewood’s WR Len Irvine #3 during a game between Briarwood and Homewood on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. × 2 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood vs. Briarwood Football Briarwood players Mathis Tindall #38 and Peyton Fox #63 share a moment of reflection during a game between Briarwood and Homewood on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. × 3 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood vs. Briarwood Football A Briarwood Cheerleader during a game between Briarwood and Homewood on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. × 4 of 44 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood vs. Briarwood Football Briarwood players run onto the field before a game between Briarwood and Homewood on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. × 5 of 44 Expand HOMEWOOD – Briarwood Christian School running back Luke Reebals had 16 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns and eight receptions for 132 yards in the Lions' 28-6 victory at Homewood on Friday night.

“When we’re clicking like that, we’re clicking,” Reebals said of his offensive unit. “Sometimes we have miscommunications but when we’ve got it going, we can be like that every night. It’s been like that for some games, some games we’ve made mistakes. If we don’t make mistakes, that’s how it should be.”

Reebals got help from Nic Dicen, Brooks Donnelly and quarterback Chris Vizzina. Dicen and Vizzina combined for the biggest play of the game as the signal-caller hit the junior wideout with a long pass and, after he shed a would-be tackler, scored on an 87-yard play.

“I was standing there hoping he didn’t tackled so I didn’t have to run all the way down there,” Reebals laughed. “I was glad he wriggled out of it.”

Briarwood coach Matthew Forester said the win was big because it changes region seeding.

“We’re now the two seed so we get to host a first-round playoff game, which we enjoy doing at Briarwood and we’ve done for a long time,” he said.

Patriots quarterback Woods Ray said the home team was “great from the 20 to 20 but when we got to the red zone, we couldn’t execute. It was very tough to move the ball in the red zone. Our first drive’s always great, then we kind of ease into it. We just need to keep capitalizing after the first drive and be a better second-half team.”

Homewood coach Ben Berguson said his team has had a tough stretch of games.

“And it doesn’t get any easier,” he said. “Pelham will be 8-1 when we go down there. It’s been the story the last few weeks. We put together some great drives (but) we just can’t score. Six points isn’t going to beat a team like that, kicking field goals.

“But congratulations to Briarwood,” Berguson continued. “The Reebals boy is unbelievable. They’ve got a good football team but we’ve got to figure out how to score.”

Click here to view and purchase photos from the game.