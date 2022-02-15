Boys sub-regionals: Patriots dominate Jasper

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Homewood’s Christian Thompson (34) shoots a free throw as the Patriots face the Lions in a game at Briarwood Christian School on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The high school basketball sub-regional round was wrapped up Tuesday evening with the playing of the Class 1A-6A boys matchups.

Homewood dominates Jasper

The Homewood High School boys basketball team backed up its big win over Mountain Brook in the area tournament final with a dominant showing in the Class 6A sub-regional round Tuesday evening. The Patriots jumped out ahead early and never relented in an 81-36 win over Jasper.

Homewood started strong, taking a 33-16 lead into the halftime break. The Patriots came out on fire in the second half, leaving no doubt to the final result.

Senior Donte Bacchus was the leading offensive force for the Patriots on the night, going for 24 points to lead the way. Christian Thompson posted 14 points and Jake Dorough added 9 points in an all-around effort for Homewood.

Homewood moves on to the 6A Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State University, where the Patriots face Huffman at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Strong 4th quarter lifts Mountain Brook

The Mountain Brook boys basketball team had to dig itself out of a hole to advance past the Class 6A sub-regional round Tuesday evening.

The Spartans overcame a slow start with a strong finish and knocked off Minor 64-54 to advance to the regional tournament.

Minor got off to a hot start, taking a 23-13 lead after a quarter of play. Mountain Brook was unable to make much headway in the second quarter and trailed 40-33 at halftime.

The Spartans finally got rolling in the third quarter and tied the game at 48-48 heading into the final quarter. In that fourth quarter, Mountain Brook outscored the Tigers 16-6 to pull away with a win.

Kyle Layton led the charge for the Spartans, going for 23 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals on the night. Ty Davis had a big night as well, finishing with 22 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Parks McLain tallied 6 points, while Julius Clark posted 5 points and 8 rebounds.

Mountain Brook heads to the 6A Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State University, where the Spartans will take on Oxford on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Pinson Valley gets past Hartselle

The Pinson Valley High School boys basketball seemed determined not to let its season end on its home floor like last season. The Indians hosted Hartselle in the sub-regional round of the Class 6A playoffs and took down the Tigers 66-57.

Caleb White led the Indians with 25 points on the night and did much of his damage from beyond the 3-point arc. White hit a trifecta of 3s in the first quarter, as the Indians grabbed a 15-13 lead early. After a physical second quarter, the teams headed to the halftime locker room with Pinson holding a 25-20 lead.

Hartselle worked its way back into the game in the third quarter, making the most of the physical nature of the game. The Tigers got the deficit down to 30-28 midway through the period, before another trifecta of White 3s pushed the Indians’ lead back to double digits.

Pinson Valley hit its free throws down the stretch and preserved the victory.

For the Indians, White also had 4 steals and 3 rebounds. Isaiah Sims finished with 13 points and was active on the boards all night with 8 rebounds. Terry Coner made several key plays and went for 13 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

Pinson Valley moves on to the 6A Northwest Regional, where the Indians will face Scottsboro at Wallace State Community College on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Clay-Chalkville falls at Cullman

The Clay-Chalkville boys basketball team had its season ended in the Class 6A sub-regional round Tuesday evening, as the Cougars fell to Cullman 68-50.

Cullman got off to a strong start and led wire to wire, jumping out to a 10-4 lead and a 15-6 edge after a quarter of play. Cullman opened up a 34-19 lead at the break and was up 58-34 after three quarters.

Cedric Dixon led the Cougars with 14 points and Tiawan Hardy scored 10 points.

Clay-Chalkville finished the season with an 11-20 overall record.

- Jase Buttram contributed to this report