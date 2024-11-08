Patriots inspired to first-round win over Athens

× 1 of 30 Expand Homewood quarterback Will Myers (11) runs with the ball during a game between Homewood and Athens in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 2 of 30 Expand Homewood quarterback Kaleb Carson (3) reaches out for the endzone during a game between Homewood and Athens in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 3 of 30 Expand Homewood kicker Whit Armistead (26) kicks a field goal during a game between Homewood and Athens in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 4 of 30 Expand Homewood running back Evan Ausmer (2) shakes off a defender during a game between Homewood and Athens in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium. HOMEWOOD – Sometimes, symbolism can’t be unpacked in the moment.

It can take time to set in, to feel the gravity of what just happened. That might be what transpired from the 9:19 mark forward in the fourth quarter at Waldrop Stadium on Friday night, where No. 7 Homewood defeated Athens 31-24 in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Homewood defensive back John Griffin, a junior, was injured on a play across the middle that required medical attention. He was stabilized and carted off the field. He gave a thumbs up as the crowd cheered. The time that medical personnel spent with him were the only moments all night that raindrops fell from the sky, and who knows what that means, but it must mean something.

“I don’t know, it’s crazy,” said Homewood head coach Ben Berguson. “What a blessing we won tonight. He had a lot of strength, so that was a good sign. He was moving his legs and everything. I think it was strictly precautionary. We thought it was his shoulder at first, but it ended up being more toward his neck, so I think it’s strictly precautionary. I hope he’s OK.”

Homewood’s players knelt on the sideline and audibly prayed. Some cried. Some held hands while others kept their heads bowed toward the grass. The Patriots (9-2) responded valiantly. Tied 24-24, the defense forced a punt from the Athens drive that was interrupted by the injury, which was downed at the 4-yard line. Homewood junior quarterback Kaleb Carson then engineered a brilliant 10-play, 96-yard drive that finished with his third rushing touchdown of the night, from four yards, to give the Patriots a 31-24 lead, its first of the night.

The Homewood defense then forced three straight incompletions, and Carson ran the ball five straight times for 59 yards before running out the clock.

“Just go win the game for him,” Carson said of the team’s mindset late in the fourth quarter. “We love him so much and he loves us, so that’s what we wanted to do.”

Athens (8-3) started the game hot offensively, scoring on a double pass that resulted in a 56-yard score from Grady Sullivan to Xavier Edwards barely a minute into the game. Homewood responded on its opening drive when Carson connected with Kylen Newell for a 2-yard touchdown.

Athens took the lead right back on a 33-yard pass from Brogan Gross to Damarcus Malone early in the second quarter. Homewood again responded, tying the game 14-14 on Carson’s 5-yard touchdown run. It took Athens just two plays to regain the lead, when Gross carried it 27 yards for a score one play after connecting with Aidan Lovell for a 34-yard gain. Whit Armistead’s 42-yard field goal cut the Patriots’ deficit to 21-17 at halftime.

Connor Johnstone put the Golden Eagles up 24-17 on a 33-yard field goal midway through the third quarter, and Carson’s 1-yard touchdown run tied the game late in the third quarter. After Griffin’s injury with 9:19 to play, Athens gained only 16 yards on six offensive snaps the rest of the game.

“We love John,” said Homewood senior quarterback Will Myers. “John is dear to all of our hearts, and John fires us up all the time. It was just nice to get this win for him because he’s a really important player for us and we care so much about him. My mind was all over the place at first, but then I just know that Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior, is with John right now and He’s going to be with him all the rest of the night. I know it’s all in His hands, so He’s going to take care of John and has the situation under control, so I just was like, give Him all the glory and we’ll be fine.”

For Athens, Gross finished 10-of-21 for 203 yards and a touchdown. Sullivan completed both his passes for 69 yards and a score. Edwards was the recipient of 78 of those yards on two catches, and he also rushed 14 times for 74 yards. Endymion Tyus caught three passes for 70 yards, while Lovel finished with 65 yards on four receptions.

For Homewood, Carson was 10-of-17 for 174 yards and a touchdown. He rushed 16 times for 97 yards and three scores. Senior running back Evan Ausmer rushed 14 times for 89 yards, and Myers, who was back from injury after missing two games, rushed eight times for 43 yards. Newell led the receivers with 93 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.

Homewood moves on to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs next week at Fort Payne (9-2), who beat Pell City in the first round. The only time these teams have met was a 2017 first-round playoff game that Homewood won 28-21 at Waldrop Stadium.

“We’ve got to get better in the weight room, at practice, do our school stuff so nobody gets in trouble,” Carson said. “That’s all, really.”

