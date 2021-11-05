Punishing rushing attack sends Patriots to playoff win

× 1 of 30 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood Football Homewood running back Mondrell Odell (4) with a huge first down run during the first round playoff game between Homewood and Arab on Friday, November. 5th, 2021, at Arab City Schools SportsPlex - Arab AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 2 of 30 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood Football Homewood running back Mondrell Odell (4) avoids the Arab defender during the first round playoff game between Homewood and Arab on Friday, November. 5th, 2021, at Arab City Schools SportsPlex - Arab AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 3 of 30 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood Football Homewood wide receiver Jackson Parris (5) tries to push off the Arab defender during the first round playoff game between Homewood and Arab on Friday, November. 5th, 2021, at Arab City Schools SportsPlex - Arab AL. ARAB – The Patriots found a different way to win a football game Friday night.

Homewood High School has leaned on its lethal passing attack and quarterback running game all season, but in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs, the Patriots used a bruising running back tandem to storm past Arab 42-14 at Arab SportsPlex.

Homewood rolled up 254 rushing yards and scored five of its six touchdowns on the ground in a performance mirroring old school football.

“What a dominant performance; best of the year,” Homewood head coach Ben Berguson surmised after the game.

Running backs Mondrell Odell and Calyb Colbert set the tone early and never relented, pounding the Arab defense into submission as the game wore on. Odell carried the ball 22 times for 159 yards, while Colbert ran 15 times for 74 yards. Both scored a pair of touchdowns.

Berguson showered effusive praise on his offensive line for opening those holes time after time. There were not many explosive plays, simply a consistently dominating showing. The longest run for Homewood was merely 13 yards.

“I can’t say enough about our offensive line, they did a heck of a job tonight. All of our drives offensively were real methodical,” Berguson said. “It really feels good after losing four in a row.”

Homewood (6-5) came into the game riding a tough string of luck in recent weeks. In a four-game losing streak, three of the Patriots losses came by three points or less.

Quarterback Woods Ray got hurt against Briarwood and only returned briefly last week. He wasn’t at full strength Friday night, but was extremely efficient. He completed 12-of-15 passes for 122 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown pass to brother Harvey Ray.

The Patriots started the game’s scoring with one of their many productive drives. They took the opening kickoff and drove 71 yards in nine plays, with Odell scoring from 3 yards out to make it 7-0. Arab (8-3) came right back with a quick drive of its own, scoring on a 15-yard connection between brothers Ed and Wes Johnson.

Aron Marsch took a direct snap on the next drive and scored a 5-yard touchdown and Odell followed that up with an 8-yard score to give the Patriots a 21-7 lead at halftime.

The third quarter belonged to Homewood as well. Taylor Patterson intercepted a pass on the first play of the half, which led to the Ray brothers’ touchdown. After the Patriots defense turned Arab over on downs, Colbert scored his first touchdown on a 13-yard scamper.

Colbert made it 42-7 with a 1-yard run in the final quarter and Hayden O’Reilly scored on a 4-yard run for the Knights to make it 42-14. O’Reilly led Arab with 135 rushing yards on 18 carries.

Harvey Ray led Homewood in receiving with 69 yards on six grabs. Jackson Parris had two catches for 26 yards and Marsch caught three balls for 23 yards. Parker Sansing and Carter Engle also intercepted passes in the game for Homewood.

With the win, Homewood will host Gardendale in the second round of the playoffs next Friday. Gardendale, the No. 4 seed from Region 6, upset unbeaten Hartselle 35-28.

“It just gives us momentum,” Berguson said. “The last few weeks, even losing four in a row, we’ve been so close on those. We’re playing good at the right time.”

Click here to view photos from the game.